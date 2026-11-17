JJN DIGITAL WAM-X25+ and CAM-GX5 available at SpyShopEurope

The updated JJN Digital WAM-X25+ and CAM-GX5+ detect WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 devices on 5925-7125 MHz. Both are held in permanent stock at SpyShopEurope.

- Damir FirstRIJEKA, PRIMORSKO-GORANSKA ZUPANIJA, CROATIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpyShopEurope, a counter-surveillance specialist and authorized JJN Digital distributor, holds the updated WAM-X25+ and CAM-GX5+ radio frequency (RF) detectors in permanent stock and can ship the same day. Both models cover the 6GHz band and detect satellite phone uplinks. The WAM-X25+ also lists AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers.“A detector cannot warn you about a band it does not listen to,” said Damir First, CEO of SpyShopEurope.“A growing number of devices moved to 6GHz, and a handheld limited to 5GHz returns a clean result on a band it never checked. The WAM-X25+ is an upgraded version: more powerful, and still user-friendly. Its new White List hides the devices you already know.”The CAM-GX5+ covers mobile phones, GSM bugs and GPS trackers on 2G to 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth activity on 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz, and satellite phone uplinks on L-Band (1.6GHz), with USB-C charging.How the two models differThe WAM-X25+ is the full-sweep instrument: wideband detection to 14GHz, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth analysers, the AirTag listing, and the White List. It is the choice for offices, vehicles, executive protection, and professional bug sweeping.The CAM-GX5+ is the choice where the main concern is phones and devices that use the mobile network: exam halls, prisons, and other phone-free areas.For quick field checks, the compact WAM-X10+ also offers the same 6GHz band and satellite phone detection. It is in stock as well.This is for TSCM (technical surveillance countermeasures) operators and anyone responsible for a facility: corporate and government offices, executive teams, schools, prisons, meeting rooms, and private homes. No TSCM training needed.Why the WAM-X25+ and CAM-GX5+ are held in stockBuyers of TSCM equipment are used to finding it out of stock and receiving a quote form instead of a delivery date. SpyShopEurope holds the WAM-X25+ and CAM-GX5+ physically in stock and can ship them the same day. The full list of what is held is in TSCM Equipment We Keep In Stock.“We are open and fully stocked with counter surveillance equipment through December, with DHL Express delivery,” First added.About SpyShopEuropeSpyShopEurope is the webshop of Beling d.o.o., based in Rijeka, Croatia. The company has specialised in counter-surveillance and TSCM equipment since 1990 and is an authorized distributor of JJN Digital, LawMate, Digiscan Labs and REI. Journalists covering hidden cameras, GPS trackers, bug detection, or corporate security can reach Damir First for expert comment and interviews through the media contact below.

Adriana Dojcinovic

Beling

+385 95 584 0841

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SpyShopEurope Stocks the Updated JJN Digital WAM-X25+ and CAM-GX5+ RF Detectors News Provided By Beling November 17, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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