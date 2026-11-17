Robonito's AI testing agents write, run and repair tests from plain English, so QA keeps pace with AI-written code.

Robonito's agents turn plain-English descriptions into self-healing tests for web, mobile, API, phone menus, voice agents and chatbots. Free to start.

- Aslam Khan, Co-founder and CEO, Robonito

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI coding agents now ship pull requests faster than any team can check them. Robonito, an AI-powered test automation platform, is pointing AI the other way: its agents take a plain-English description of what an app should do, turn it into an automated end-to-end test, run it across browsers and devices, and repair the test themselves when the interface changes. The same agents also test phone menus, AI voice agents and chatbots.

“Everyone gave their developers AI agents. Almost nobody gave their QA team one,” said Aslam Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Robonito.“So the code got faster and the checking didn't. That gap is where the bugs live. You decide what to test. Our agents do the tedious part, every build.”

The bottleneck nobody budgeted for

In many companies, testing still means days of manual regression clicks before each release, and scripts so brittle that moving one button turns the build red. Fixing that usually means a months-long framework rewrite and automation engineers who are hard to hire.

Robonito skips the rewrite. A tester, developer or product manager describes a journey such as login or checkout, or records it once in the browser. Most teams have their first automated test running within an hour.

Tests that fix themselves

When the UI changes, Robonito's agents update the affected steps instead of failing the build, so the suite stays green for the right reasons. Teams also get:

- Plain English in, test cases out: describe a flow and the agents write, run and maintain the test

- A Robonito MCP server, so AI assistants and coding agents can connect to Robonito directly

- Enterprise integrations with Git, CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitHub Actions, Azure DevOps) and Azure

- Easy migration to Robonito from your current testing platform

- Parallel runs on Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari

- API testing with Postman import and OAuth, JWT and mTLS authentication

- Code export for engineers who want tests in their own repositories

Even the phone tree isn't safe

Robonito's AI phone agent dials a company's IVR, presses the buttons, speaks the answers and checks that“press 2 for billing” still reaches billing after a menu change. For AI voice agents and chatbots, one Robonito agent plays the customer while a second reviews the conversation for intent, accuracy and policy.“A wrong answer from an AI agent sounds helpful and confident,” Khan said.“That's exactly why it needs testing.”

Built for security teams

Robonito has completed a SOC 2 Type II audit and offers role-based access control, audit and execution logs, encryption in transit and compliance reporting. It runs in the cloud, a private cloud, on-premise or hybrid.

Free to start

The free plan includes 100 test cases and 60 execution minutes. Paid plans start at $20 per month, with Pro at $199 per month and custom plans for larger organizations. Teams can create their first AI-powered test today at

About Robonito

Robonito is an AI-powered, no-code QA automation platform founded in 2022. Its AI agents create, run and maintain tests across web, mobile, API and desktop applications, and test conversational systems including IVRs, voice agents and chatbots. Learn more at

Aslam Khan

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AI Is Writing the Code. Robonito Launches AI Agents to Test It. News Provided By Robonito November 17, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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