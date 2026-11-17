Iran Reports New US Drone Shootdown Over Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's army announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
In a statement, the army's public relations office said the aircraft was "hit and destroyed" using domestically manufactured air defense systems integrated into Iran's national air defense network.
In a separate development, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy earlier claimed to have captured a US MQM-170 drone intact after bringing it down south of Qeshm Island in the strategic waterway.
The latest announcements come amid heightened tensions following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and subsequently launched negotiations. However, the talks later reached an impasse, with both sides unable to resolve differences over arrangements to guarantee safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the army's public relations office said the aircraft was "hit and destroyed" using domestically manufactured air defense systems integrated into Iran's national air defense network.
In a separate development, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy earlier claimed to have captured a US MQM-170 drone intact after bringing it down south of Qeshm Island in the strategic waterway.
The latest announcements come amid heightened tensions following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 and subsequently launched negotiations. However, the talks later reached an impasse, with both sides unable to resolve differences over arrangements to guarantee safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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