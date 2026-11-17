MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 17 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP, Supriya Sule, on Tuesday responded to MLA Rohit Pawar's explosive allegations targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the plane crash that claimed the life of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Urging restraint and sensitivity, Sule stated that the matter falls under the Centre's jurisdiction and called for patience until the official enquiry report is released.

Addressing the media following Rohit Pawar's press conference held on Monday, Sule noted that Rohit shared a deep, affectionate bond with Ajit Pawar and is understandably restless for answers regarding what happened to his uncle.

"Many people have questions in their minds, and I will need to speak with Rohit," Sule said.

However, she pointed out that Chief Minister Fadnavis has already given his word to the state and publicly demanded before Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the accident's enquiry report be released as soon as possible.

"Amit Shah has also spoken on this and taken serious note of the matter. Since this issue comes under the purview of the central government, we must wait for the report," she stated.

Emphasising the personal loss, Sule added with folded hands, "I have lost my brother; this is not a subject of 'breaking news' for us. I request everyone to remain sensitive."

Earlier, a political storm was triggered after Rohit Pawar-who had previously announced he would reveal the identity of the "muffler man" connected to the case-held a press conference and displayed a photograph of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wearing a muffler.

During the briefing, Rohit Pawar alleged that CM Fadnavis had attended the wedding of Rohit Singh, the director of VSR, the aviation company involved in the crash, in Jaipur and spent roughly an hour-and-a half at the event.

Clarifying his stance, Rohit Pawar said, "Showing this photo does not mean I am accusing him of orchestrating Ajit Pawar's murder. However, it is our firm belief that this leader in Maharashtra is attempting to shield V.K. Singh and VSR, the owners of the company whose plane crashed."

He questioned the lack of progress in the investigation, pointing out that the Chief Minister holds immense power over the state CID and holds influence with the Prime Minister and the CBI.

"If we cannot get justice for our own uncle, what justice can we deliver to the poor? Bringing these facts to light might jeopardise my political career tomorrow, but that will not deter me," he asserted.

Rohit Pawar also raised serious questions about the handling of the FIR and the events leading up to the fatal flight. He claimed that when they initially approached the Baramati police station, officers were ready to register a case but refused after receiving a phone call.

Consequently, they filed a 'Zero FIR' in Karnataka. Although the case was later transferred to Maharashtra and handed over to the CID, Rohit alleged the CID treated it merely as an annexure rather than registering a formal offence.

Rohit Pawar's remarks have drawn criticism from other quarters. Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe criticised the attempt to link CM Devendra Fadnavis to the tragedy without concrete evidence, highlighting the close personal bond and mutual trust shared between Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis, and advising Rohit to exercise political restraint.

The Maharashtra BJP chief Spokesperson Navnath Ban claimed Rohit Pawar is a shallow personality with a craving for publicity.

He further alleged that this was nothing but an attempt to diminish the significance of the unveiling ceremony for the statue of the late Ajit Dada.