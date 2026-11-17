MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor has opened up about her experience of performing Lavani in the song 'Ji Ji Re Ji' from her upcoming film 'Eetha.'

She described it as an exhilarating experience. Shraddha said she enjoyed exploring the traditional dance form, adding that its rhythm, expressions and energy made the performance special. Speaking about the song, the 'Stree 2' actress stated,“Performing 'Ji Ji Re Ji' as Eetha was such an exhilarating experience. There is something incredibly infectious about Lavani-the rhythm, the expressions, the energy and the way you connect with the audience. I loved and was equally scared to step into the incredible world of a legendary artist through this song.”

“There is a powerful story behind this particular song, as it marks a momentous turn of events for the legend. I hope audiences can see the hard work we've put in to bring that story to life through this song.”

Talking about creating the music for Eetha, the music-composer duo Ajay-Atul mentioned,“For a film like Eetha, music cannot just sit in the background. It has to become a part of the character, the world and the emotion of the story. There was so much more to Eetha than what people saw on stage. She was an artist with immense strength, grace and spirit. With 'Ji Ji Re Ji', we wanted to capture that strength through something powerful, charismatic and cinematic, while staying rooted in the traditional spirit of Lavani.”

“As we know, Amitabh Bhattacharya is incredibly talented. His powerful words added so much more beauty to our composition. And then Shreya brought tremendous energy and character to the song. It was a valiant team effort to bring the song to life. We can't emphasise enough how much effort Shraddha has put into getting every ada right. We hope audiences feel the same excitement that we felt while creating it.”

Speaking about choreographing 'Ji Ji Re Ji', Vaibhavi Merchant shared,“An artist carries so much behind the stage - the struggles, emotions and strength it takes to get there. But the moment they step on stage, they leave it all behind and become one with the audience. That was at the heart of the choreography for 'Ji Ji Re Ji'. Shraddha has brought incredible commitment and intensity to the performance, embracing every nuance of the choreography. Ajay-Atul's music gave us a powerful rhythm and energy to work with, bringing Eetha's world alive through music and movement. Working with director Laxman Utekar has been an absolute pleasure. He is a brilliant filmmaker with a wonderful creative vision, but, above all, a genuinely beautiful human being. His warmth, passion and ability to bring the best out of everyone make him truly special to work with.”

“Ji Ji Re Ji', the first song from the musical drama“Eetha,” offers audiences their first musical introduction to the film's vibrant world. The song 'Ji Ji Re Ji' has been composed and produced by National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal.

“Eetha,” directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma, releases in cinemas on December 4, 2026.