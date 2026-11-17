MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Delhi government has decided to open the controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' to the general public from next week, Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Tuesday, reversing an earlier decision to convert the property into a state guest house.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Verma said the decision was taken after considering demands from Delhi residents and the media, who had been seeking access to the property.

"For several years, the people of Delhi have wanted to see Sheesh Mahal. I want to give the people of Delhi this good news. At the previous Cabinet meeting, it was decided that Sheesh Mahal would be converted into a state guest house. However, keeping in mind the demands of the people of Delhi and the media, it has now been decided to open it to the public," he said.

Verma added that details regarding ticket bookings and the arrangements for visitors would be announced separately. He said the media would be invited for the first tour of the premises.

"We want the media to be the first to visit. We will first show the country's media how a person who had claimed that he would neither take a car nor a bungalow first got several bungalows, servant quarters and a garage demolished, and then had Sheesh Mahal constructed," he said, targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The minister alleged that only one room of the property had previously been shown to visitors and claimed that photographs of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and B.R. Ambedkar had been placed there reluctantly.

He further alleged that access to the premises had been restricted and claimed that expensive furnishings, including curtains worth crores of rupees and marble imported from Vietnam, had been installed inside.

"Earlier, no one was allowed to enter Sheesh Mahal. It has curtains worth crores of rupees and Vietnamese marble. I have shared this information earlier as well. Now, the public will be able to take a complete tour and see what I describe as one of the biggest examples of corruption," Verma said.

Earlier in July, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence or "Sheesh Mahal", situated in the Civil Lines area in North Delhi, will be converted into a state guest house.

Verma had claimed that Kejriwal was responsible for wasting public money on the renovation of his erstwhile official CM residence, or Sheesh Mahal.

The minister also responded to the controversy over white foam in the Yamuna and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's challenge to drink water from the river at Kalindi Kunj.

Defending the government's arrangements during Chhath Puja, Verma said the festival was organised on a large scale across Delhi, with celebrations held at around 2,500 ghats.

"Chhath Mahaparv was organised on a large scale in Delhi, with worship programmes held at around 2,500 ghats. Lakhs of people participated, and everyone was very happy. When the Aam Aadmi Party saw that the BJP had won the hearts of people from Purvanchal, it was bound to feel distressed and lose sleep," he said.