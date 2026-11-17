MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Habitual smokers may find ways to continue smoking despite restrictions, but smoking in public places can expose others to the harmful effects of passive smoking, Health Minister U.T. Khader said on Tuesday, stressing the need to ensure that people use designated smoking zones and strictly follow regulations.

He was speaking to media after launching the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign (TFYC) 4.0 on Tuesday at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

Responding to a question on regulating smoking zones in IT parks and corporate companies, Khader said it was practically impossible to suddenly stop people who had developed smoking habits over several years. Habitual smokers would find one way or another to smoke, irrespective of the difficulties they faced, he observed.

"If they smoke in public places, others will also suffer the consequences by becoming passive smokers. That is why separate smoking zones have been created," he said.

Pointing out that rules already existed against smoking in public places, he said enforcing a complete ban in a country with a population of around 140 crore and a workforce of nearly one per cent posed practical challenges. While a 100 per cent restriction might not be feasible immediately, efforts were being made to regulate tobacco sales through restrictions, he added.

Regarding smoking zones in IT companies, Khader said action would be initiated to ensure that smokers did not cause inconvenience or health risks to others. The focus should be on ensuring that designated smoking areas strictly adhere to the prescribed rules.

On another issue, he said the Karnataka government was considering a ban on BMTC buses displaying advertisements promoting tobacco-related products. There was a need to restrict advertisements of tobacco products, he said, adding that the number of advertisement boards featuring celebrities had already been reduced in several places.

Celebrity endorsements of pan masala products could influence young children and encourage them to develop unhealthy habits, he cautioned.

Khader also said the Congress government had decided not to accept Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from tobacco manufacturing companies.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has launched the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign (TFYC) 4.0 on Tuesday at Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

The campaign aims to protect children and youth from tobacco consumption through awareness programmes, promotion of tobacco-free educational institutions, implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and community participation.

The initiative will also focus on declaring universities tobacco-free, promoting tobacco-free villages and public spaces, conducting social media campaigns and administering tobacco-free pledges. Various government departments, educational institutions, district administrations and local bodies will coordinate the implementation across Karnataka.

The Minister also directed Health Department employees to report for duty on time. He said an app had been developed to monitor attendance and that he had issued directions on the matter twice.

"We are first ensuring that employees report on time at Arogya Soudha. Once they start attending duty punctually here, others at lower levels will follow," he said.