(MENAFN- Straits Research) Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Size & Share Analysis The global industrial wastewater treatment market size was valued at USD 19.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 20.80 billion in 2026 to USD 33.40 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the industrial wastewater treatment market with a share of 40.50% in 2025. Industrial wastewater treatment involves the removal of physical, chemical, and biological contaminants from wastewater generated by industrial processes. Treatment methods include filtration, biological processing, membrane separation, and chemical treatment, delivered through wastewater treatment plants, zero liquid discharge systems, and water recycling and reuse solutions. The industrial wastewater treatment market demand is driven by the need to manage toxic industrial residues, control water pollution, and improve the treatment of process-generated effluents. Industrial facilities are adopting heavy metal removal from wastewater, oil and grease wastewater separation, and industrial sludge management solutions, contributing to industrial wastewater treatment market growth. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 19.60 Billion2026 Market Size USD 20.80 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 33.40 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.10%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific North America Market Share (2025) 40.5% Fastest-growing Region Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa CAGR (2026-2034) 6.90%Segment Insights By Treatment Type Leading Segment Physical Treatment Market Share in 2025 32.5% By System Scale Fastest-growing Segment Small Scale CAGR 6.7% (2026-2034) By Treatment Objective Leading Segment Organic Contaminant Removal Market Share in 2025 21% By End-Use Industry Fastest-growing Segment Electronics and Semiconductors CAGR 8.4% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Lithium Recovery from Industrial Brine Creates Value from Wastewater Streams The industrial wastewater treatment market analysis shows a shift toward technologies that recover valuable minerals from concentrated industrial brine and saline wastewater streams. Treatment providers are adopting selective extraction, adsorption, and membrane-based processes to recover lithium from battery manufacturing effluents and other industrial waste streams. 02 Electrocoagulation Systems Remove Emulsified Oils Without Conventional Chemical Dosing Industrial facilities adopt electrocoagulation systems to separate emulsified oils, suspended solids, and certain dissolved contaminants from complex wastewater streams. The process uses electrically generated coagulants to destabilize pollutants, reduced dependence on conventional chemical treatment in selected applications. This technology strengthens oil and grease wastewater separation, supports industrial effluent treatment, and expands treatment options for industrial wastewater filtration across metal processing, automotive, and manufacturing facilities. 01 The industrial wastewater treatment market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the expansion of industrial effluent treatment infrastructure, development of advanced wastewater treatment plants and industrial water treatment systems, adoption of zero liquid discharge systems, and rising demand for water recycling and reuse. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details De Nora – BW Water USD 60.8 million In July 2026, De Nora completed its acquisition of 100% of BW Water. The consideration paid at closing was USD 60.8 million, while the enterprise value was capped at USD 66.5 million. The acquisition strengthens De Nora's integrated water treatment capabilities across industrial sectors, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, mining, and food and beverages. Roserve Enviro USD 25 million In January 2026, responsAbility committed up to USD 25 million to support Roserve Enviro's expansion of decentralized industrial wastewater treatment and recycling projects across India. The funding will facilitate larger build own operate transfer projects using reverse osmosis, zero liquid discharge, and effluent treatment technologies.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Dynamics 01

Stricter Industrial Discharge Limits for PFAS and Persistent Chemicals Drive Advanced Treatment Adoption

Environmental authorities are strengthening wastewater discharge requirements for persistent contaminants, including per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), solvents, and other industrial chemicals. Manufacturers are required to adopt advanced industrial wastewater treatment processes to reduce contaminant concentrations before releasing treated effluents into the environment. This is encouraging investment in advanced oxidation, adsorption, and industrial wastewater filtration technologies across wastewater treatment plants, supporting demand for specialized industrial effluent treatment solutions.

02

Semiconductor Fabrication Expansion Increases Demand for High-Purity Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Semiconductor manufacturing requires substantial volumes of ultrapure water for wafer cleaning, chemical processing, and equipment maintenance, generating complex wastewater streams containing acids, solvents, suspended solids, and trace metals. The expansion of fabrication facilities increases demand for advanced industrial water treatment systems, including ultrafiltration systems and reverse osmosis wastewater treatment, to recover process water and manage manufacturing effluents.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Drivers Market Impact Stricter Industrial Discharge Limits for PFAS and Persistent Chemicals Drive Advanced Treatment Adoption Encourages investment in advanced oxidation, adsorption, and membrane technologies, increasing demand for specialized industrial wastewater treatment solutions. Semiconductor Fabrication Expansion Increases Demand for High Purity Industrial Wastewater Treatment Strengthens demand for advanced industrial wastewater filtration, ultrafiltration systems, and reverse osmosis wastewater treatment to manage complex process effluents. Critical Mineral Recovery from Industrial Brine Streams Strengthens Wastewater Resource Recovery Creates opportunities for resource recovery technologies that extract valuable minerals while supporting water recycling and reuse and reducing waste disposal requirements. Water Reuse Requirements in Textile Dyeing Operations Expand Adoption of Membrane-based Treatment Systems Increases adoption of membrane bioreactor systems, filtration technologies, and zero liquid discharge systems to recover process water and reduce freshwater consumption. Heavy Metal Contamination from Battery Manufacturing Increases Demand for Specialized Effluent Treatment Plants Expands demand for heavy metal removal from wastewater, chemical precipitation, and specialized effluent treatment plants to manage metal-rich industrial discharge.

01

High Capital Investment Requirements Limit Industrial Wastewater Treatment System Adoption

Installation of advanced industrial wastewater treatment facilities requires substantial investment in treatment equipment, infrastructure, piping, and process automation. Technologies such as membrane bioreactor systems, reverse osmosis wastewater treatment, and zero liquid discharge systems involve high initial setup costs, which create financial challenges for small and medium-sized industrial facilities.

02

Membrane Fouling and Scaling Increase Industrial Wastewater Treatment Maintenance Costs

The accumulation of suspended solids, dissolved minerals, organic matter, and other contaminants on membrane surfaces reduce filtration performance across industrial treatment facilities. Fouling and scaling in industrial wastewater filtration, ultrafiltration systems, and reverse osmosis wastewater treatment require frequent cleaning, chemical treatment, and membrane replacement.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Restraints Market Impact High Capital Investment Requirements Limit Industrial Wastewater Treatment System Adoption High installation costs for industrial water treatment systems, effluent treatment plants, and zero liquid discharge systems can restrict adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized industrial facilities. Membrane Fouling and Scaling Increase Industrial Wastewater Treatment Maintenance Costs Fouling in membrane bioreactor systems, reverse osmosis wastewater treatment, and ultrafiltration systems increases cleaning frequency, membrane replacement costs, and operational downtime. High Energy Consumption Raises the Operating Costs of Advanced Treatment Facilities Energy intensive industrial wastewater filtration, wastewater desalination, and pumping operations increase the operating expenses of industrial treatment facilities. Complex Industrial Sludge Disposal Requirements Increase Waste Management Expenses Industrial sludge management, dewatering, and residual waste disposal add to treatment costs and create additional handling requirements for industrial operators. Fluctuating Wastewater Composition Complicates Consistent Treatment Performance Variations in wastewater flow, pollutant concentration, and chemical characteristics complicate biological wastewater treatment and chemical wastewater treatment, affecting process stability and treatment efficiency.

01

Water Recovery Solutions for Industrial Cooling Tower Blowdown Streams Expand Market Potential

Industrial wastewater treatment providers target manufacturing plants, power stations, and large industrial facilities that generate concentrated blowdown water from cooling tower operations. Developing specialized treatment solutions that enable dissolved solids removal and water recovery help operators reduce freshwater consumption and improve the efficiency of industrial water management. Revenue opportunities include customized industrial water treatment systems and water recovery equipment, contributing to the industrial wastewater treatment market growth.

02

Decentralized Treatment Systems for Industrial Estate and Cluster-Based Wastewater Networks Create New Revenue Opportunities

Developing decentralized wastewater treatment plants with modular collection, treatment, and reuse facilities help industrial clusters manage wastewater without requiring each business to establish a separate treatment facility. Market players generate revenue through infrastructure contracts, customized industrial effluent treatment solutions, and long-term operation and maintenance agreements, opening new business avenues in the industrial wastewater treatment market.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Segmentation AnalysisBy Treatment Type

Physical treatment accounted for a share of 32.5% in 2025, supported by its widespread use in primary industrial effluent treatment to remove suspended solids, oil, grease, and other contaminants through filtration, sedimentation, and separation processes.

Thermal treatment is projected to register a growth rate of 7.1% between 2026 and 2034, driven by the demand for advanced industrial wastewater treatment solutions that use heat based processes to manage concentrated effluents and reduce hazardous waste volumes.

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By System Scale

In 2025, large scale systems held a 43.5% share, reflecting their extensive deployment across manufacturing facilities and industrial complexes that require high-capacity wastewater treatment plants.

A growth rate of 6.7% is anticipated for small scale systems during the forecast period, as compact industrial wastewater treatment solutions gain adoption among facilities with lower effluent volumes and limited space.

By Treatment Objective

With a market share of 21% in 2025, organic contaminant removal represented a key treatment application, driven by the need to control organic pollutants and maintain effluent quality across industrial discharge processes.

Between 2026 and 2034, water reclamation and reuse is likely to record a CAGR of 8.3%, driven by the need to recover process water, lower wastewater discharge, and strengthen resource efficiency across industrial facilities.

By End-Use Industry

By end-use industry, chemicals and petrochemicals accounted for 17% of the industrial wastewater treatment market in 2025. This dominance is led by the need to treat complex effluents containing solvents, process chemicals, oils, and other industrial contaminants.

During the forecast period, the electronics and semiconductors segment is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 8.4%. Expanding chip fabrication activities increase the need for specialized wastewater treatment and chemical contaminant removal, fueling segment growth.

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Asia Pacific Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The Asia Pacific industrial wastewater treatment market accounted for a dominant share of 40.50% in 2025.

Japan Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Japan's industrial wastewater treatment sector is advancing through investments in specialized treatment technologies. Mitsubishi Chemical completed a pilot wastewater treatment facility at its Hiroshima plant, combining biological treatment, membrane separation, and advanced oxidation to improve effluent quality and reduce chemical oxygen demand. Japanese companies such as Kurita Water Industries, Organo Corporation, and Toray Industries are strengthening the technology landscape through water purification, membrane filtration, and wastewater recycling solutions.

China Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

China Everbright Water secured a second stage contract for the Jiangyin High-tech Zone Wastewater Treatment Plant in Jiangsu, adding 15,000 m3 per day of treatment capacity to serve microelectronics manufacturers. The project strengthens demand for industrial wastewater treatment, advanced industrial wastewater filtration, and water recycling and reuse solutions.

India Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) rationalised regulations for Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) to accelerate their establishment across industrial clusters, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized industries that cannot independently afford advanced treatment facilities. In addition, the Ministry of Textiles reported that six projects under the Integrated Processing Development Scheme involve a combined investment of USD 74.6 million, with government grants of USD 22.8 million, supporting CETP development and zero-liquid-discharge technologies in textile clusters.

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Middle East & Africa Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The Middle East & Africa industrial wastewater treatment market will expand at 6.90% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

UAE Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Ras Al Khaimah signed a public-private partnership with TAQA Water Solutions, Etihad Water and Electricity, and Saur International to develop a wastewater treatment plant with provision for full reuse of treated water. The project reflects the growing focus on advanced industrial water treatment systems and water recovery infrastructure across the UAE.

South Africa Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Gauteng-based Upward Spiral 1471 operates a facility that recovers around 80% of water from hazardous liquid effluent generated by mining, refining, petrochemical, textile, and chemical industries. Its zero liquid discharge systems support industrial effluent treatment, reduce wastewater disposal volumes, and enable greater water recovery for industrial operations.

North America Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

North America's industrial wastewater treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.

U.S. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates industrial effluent discharges through the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) and technology-based Effluent Limitation Guidelines, covering more than 50 industrial and commercial activity categories. The EPA introduced Water Reuse Action Plan 2.0, which prioritizes wastewater recycling across manufacturing, semiconductor production, data centers, and energy industries. Companies such as Xylem, Veolia, Ecolab, and DuPont serve industrial customers through wastewater treatment, filtration, membrane separation, and water-reuse technologies.

Canada Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

A new Indigenous-led water treatment venture in northern Alberta is addressing wastewater management challenges in Canada's oil sands industry. BioLargo Canada and Fort McKay Oil Services partnered to establish Tũ Nipi Water Solutions, focusing on the treatment of oil sands process water and complex industrial effluent. The initiative is expected to encourage the deployment of specialized industrial wastewater treatment, heavy metal removal from wastewater, and industrial water recovery technologies across Canada's energy sector.

Europe Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Europe's industrial wastewater treatment market will achieve a growth rate of 5.30% during the forecast period.

U.K. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Access to specialized wastewater treatment equipment is improving across the UK's process industries. Xylem expanded its equipment fleet for moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR) and dissolved air flotation (DAF) technologies across the UK and Ireland, enabling manufacturers to access treatment solutions more readily. The UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is exploring ways to facilitate the use of treated wastewater for non-potable industrial applications.

Germany Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

The German Wastewater Ordinance (Abwasserverordnung) established industry-specific pollutant limits for sectors such as chemicals, paper production, and metal processing, requiring industrial facilities to install appropriate pretreatment and wastewater treatment systems before discharge. Germany's National Water Strategy promotes resource-efficient water management and closed water cycles in industrial production.

Latin America Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Latin America's industrial wastewater treatment market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. Brazil's industrial wastewater treatment demand is supported by CONAMA Resolution No. 430/2011, which establishes effluent discharge conditions and standards, encouraging industries such as mining, chemicals, food processing and textiles to invest in treatment and pollution-control systems. Mexico's NOM-001-SEMARNAT-2021 establishes stricter permissible limits for wastewater discharges into national receiving water bodies.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial wastewater treatment market competitive landscape includes water treatment technology providers, environmental services companies, and industrial water management solution providers. Key players such as Veolia, SUEZ, Xylem, Ecolab, and Pentair are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global industrial wastewater treatment market share.

Established players compete through advanced filtration technologies, membrane treatment systems, biological wastewater treatment, chemical treatment solutions, and regulatory compliance expertise. Emerging players in the industrial wastewater treatment market ecosystem focus on AI-enabled water monitoring, zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technologies, and membrane innovations.

Physical Treatment Chemical Treatment Biological Treatment Thermal Treatment

Small Scale Medium Scale Large Scale

Organic Contaminant Removal Suspended Solids Removal Dissolved Solids and Salinity Reduction Nutrient Removal Oil and Grease Removal Heavy Metal Removal Specific Toxic Contaminant Removal Pathogen and Microbial Control Water Reclamation and Reuse

Oil and Gas Chemicals and Petrochemicals Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Food and Beverage Pulp and Paper Textile and Leather Mining and Metals Power Generation Electronics and Semiconductors Automotive and Transportation Equipment

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Veolia Environnement S.A SUEZ S.A. Xylem Inc. Ecolab Inc. Pentair pl Kurita Water Industries Ltd Alfa Laval AB ANDRITZ AG DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Toray Industries, Inc. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation Kubota Corporation Grundfos Holding A/S Sulzer Ltd. Pentair plc Flowserve CorporationKey Industry Developments October 2026 VA Tech WABAG secured a repeat industrial order from Reliance Industries for an effluent treatment plant at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. September 2026 Industrie De Nora secured a contract worth approximately EUR 30 million to develop an industrial wastewater treatment plant for a semiconductor facility in Southeast Asia. May 2026 De Nora signed an agreement to acquire 100% of BW Water, expanding its engineering and project-delivery capabilities in industrial and municipal water treatment. April 2026 Veolia partnered with Amazon to develop a reclaimed-water cooling system for data centers in Mississippi, United States ScopeSegmentation By Treatment Type 4By System Scale 3By Treatment Objective 9By End-Use Industry 10Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Veolia Environnement S.A. · SUEZ S.A. · Xylem Inc. · Ecolab Inc. · Pentair plcRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The industrial wastewater treatment market size is valued at USD 20.80 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 33.40 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 40.5% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Veolia Environnement S.A., SUEZ S.A., Xylem Inc., Ecolab Inc., Pentair plc, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Alfa Laval AB, ANDRITZ AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, Sulzer Ltd., and Flowserve Corporation. The industrial wastewater treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.