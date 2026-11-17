MENAFN - Straits Research) What is the Size of Companion Animal Arthritis Market?

The global companion animal arthritis market size was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.01 billion in 2026 to USD 6.85 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the companion animal arthritis market with a market share of 39.25% in 2025.

Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & GrowthNorth America dominated the market with the largest share of 39.25% in 2025 Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.60%.Based on animal type, the cats segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period on indication, osteoarthritis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast timeframe on treatment, the medication segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 55.76% in 2025 distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during 2026-2034 US companion animal arthritis market size was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.40 billion in 2026.

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Animal Type Insights

Dogs segment dominated the animal type segment with a share of 61.29% in 2025. Growth is supported by a higher prevalence of osteoarthritis compared to cats in large breeds prone to hip and elbow dysplasia. Extended lifespans in companion dogs increase chronic joint degeneration risk, which also drives market demand.

The cats segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.48% in the companion animal arthritis market. The segment is expanding due to increasing awareness of feline-specific osteoarthritis, increasing use of wearable activity trackers to detect mobility changes, and growing adoption of feline-specific regenerative therapies.

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Indication Insights

The osteoarthritis segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period, driven by its high prevalence in aging dogs and cats. Early detection through biomarker testing and wearable activity monitors further increases treatment adoption, while breed-specific supplements and personalized therapy protocols drive sustained revenue growth.

Other arthritis is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast timeframe, as the incidences of rheumatoid arthritis, immune-mediated polyarthritis, and traumatic joint injuries are growing in companion animals, which drives demand for early diagnosis and clinical treatment.

Treatment Insights

Medication dominated the treatment segment with a share of 55.76% in 2025, due to the development of micro-encapsulated oral formulations that provide sustained-release pain relief for dogs and cats, reducing gastrointestinal side effects and dosing frequency. A growing pipeline of gene therapies and novel pharmaceuticals further boosts segment growth.

The supplements segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for preventive and supportive joint health products. Functional foods fortified with chondroitin and synergistic multi-ingredient blends improve inflammation and mobility, enabling pet owners to proactively manage arthritis.

Distribution Channel Insights

Veterinary hospitals & clinics dominated the market with a 35.02% share. The dominance is attributed to their ability to offer in-clinic therapeutic hydrotherapy pools and laser rehabilitation programs, access to custom 3D-printed joint supports for dogs and cats, and integration of AI-powered mobility assessment tools for real-time monitoring.

The retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.93%. Growth is driven by the increasing availability of over-the-counter joint supplements, rising consumer preference for convenient access to chronic arthritis medications, and adoption of smart prescription refill and home delivery services. These factors collectively boost segment growth.

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Regional AnalysisNorth America Companion Animal Arthritis Market

North America held a dominating position in the market in 2025 with a 39.25% share due to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis in aging dogs and cats and a strong veterinary healthcare infrastructure. High penetration of biologic treatments, as about 22% of arthritic dogs in North America received a monoclonal antibody injection like Librela within 12 months, highlighting strong clinical acceptance of nextgeneration therapies over traditional NSAIDs. This advanced treatment adoption with veterinary expertise drives regional market growth.

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Asia Pacific Companion Animal Arthritis Market

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.60%. The market is growing due to rising pet adoption rates and increasing awareness of chronic joint conditions. Rising disposable incomes and expanding pet insurance coverage in countries like China, Japan, and Australia enable higher treatment uptake and access to advanced therapeutics. In Singapore and Australia, veterinary clinics are launching tele-rehabilitation services that guide pet owners in at-home physiotherapy, joint exercises, and mobility monitoring for arthritic dogs and cats. These factors collectively drive market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe Companion Animal Arthritis Market

The market in Europe is supported by government‐backed animal welfare policies that prioritize pain prevention and long‐term joint care, leading to broader clinical adoption of advanced therapies and diagnostics across Germany, the UK, and France. National pet insurance models in Scandinavia, where coverage can exceed 80% of veterinary costs, reduce financial barriers to treating chronic arthritis, uniquely accelerating treatment uptake, and support regional market growth.

Middle East & Africa Companion Animal Arthritis Market

The Middle East & Africa market is primarily driven by government-supported welfare and regulatory reforms that have streamlined veterinary pharmaceutical approvals in countries like Saudi Arabia, increasing access to advanced arthritis treatments. Urban UAE households, where pet ownership has surged over 30% in recent years, are demanding premium chronic care services in this region.

Latin America Companion Animal Arthritis Market

The Latin America market is supported by the growing availability of affordable, locally formulated joint supplements and pain relief products from regional distributors. Regional research collaborations between universities and vet associations are improving training in musculoskeletal diagnostics, accelerating adoption of targeted arthritis therapies in Latin American countries.

Competitive Landscape

The companion animal arthritis market is moderately fragmented, comprising multinational pharmaceutical companies, specialty veterinary firms, nutraceutical manufacturers, and emerging biotech innovators. Large pharmaceutical players such as Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Merck Animal Health dominate through extensive portfolios of NSAIDs, biologics, and regenerative therapies, while nutraceutical and supplement providers address preventive and supportive care. Smaller, specialized companies focus on breed-specific formulations, long-acting injectables, and advanced delivery technologies. Market competition is driven by product innovation, therapeutic differentiation, and integration of digital monitoring tools, with growth supported by collaborations between manufacturers, veterinary clinics, and telemedicine platforms to enhance treatment effectiveness.

Dogs Cats Other Animals

Osteoarthritis Other Indications

Medication Supplements Other Treatments

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Retail Pharmacies Other Distribution Channels

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Companion Animal Arthritis Market Organon GSK pl Amgen AstraZeneca Sanof Bristol-Myers Squibb Reddy's Laboratory Eli Lilly and Company Abbot Bayer AG Novartis AG Merck & Co, IncKey Industry Developments March 2026 Zoetis expanded its companion animal arthritis portfolio with advanced therapies and pain management solutions designed to improve mobility and quality of life in dogs and cats. September 2025 Elanco Animal Health introduced enhanced osteoarthritis treatment solutions focused on long-term pain relief and improved joint health for companion animals. May 2025 Boehringer Ingelheim expanded its veterinary therapeutics portfolio with innovative arthritis management solutions supporting mobility, comfort, and overall musculoskeletal health in companion animals ScopeSegmentation By Animal Type 3By Indication 2By Treatment 3By Distribution Channel 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Organon · GSK plc · Amgen · AstraZeneca · SanofiRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The companion animal arthritis market size is valued at USD 4.01 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.85 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 39.25% in 2025. The leading players in this market are Organon, GSK plc, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Sanofi. The companion animal arthritis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.