(MENAFN- Indolift) Kolkata, November 2026: Indolift, a Kolkata-based manufacturer and supplier of material handling equipment, recently conducted a series of technical sessions with industrial equipment users, procurement professionals, and maintenance personnel. The discussions focused on safe lifting protocols, proper equipment selection, and operational requirements across heavy industrial applications.



The sessions addressed practical considerations in selecting and operating chain pulley blocks, ratchet lever hoists, polyester webbing slings, steel wire ropes, shackles, and related lifting accessories. Special emphasis was placed on matching equipment specifications to rated working load limits and specific operating conditions.



Participants also reviewed pre-use inspection routines, preventive maintenance, and how to identify visible wear and damage. Key inspection points included chain elongation, frayed sling stitching, wire rope deformation, hook integrity, and the compatibility of connecting hardware—critical checkpoints for both on-site operators and procurement teams evaluating equipment quality.



"Safe lifting operations depend on a clear understanding of equipment specifications, application demands, and operating limitations," said Mahesh Singh, Technical Head at Indolift. "Procurement decisions play an equally vital role, as choosing gear based solely on load capacity or price often overlooks real-world site conditions. Bringing operators, maintenance teams, and buyers into the same technical conversation helps align purchasing decisions with actual operational safety."



Additionally, the sessions covered on-site operational practices, including accurate load positioning, proper sling configurations, preventing shock loading, and ground-to-operator coordination. Facilitators underscored the necessity of periodic inspections and the immediate withdrawal of damaged gear from service for formal assessment.



Throughout the engagement, Indolift highlighted how variables such as load characteristics, lifting frequency, working environment, and maintenance schedules must factor into procurement strategies to ensure long-term equipment suitability.



About Indolift Established in 2010 by M/S PDS Trading & Warehousing Co. Pvt. Ltd., Indolift operates in the material handling sector, supplying chain pulley blocks, ratchet lever hoists, polyester webbing slings, steel wire ropes, D-shackles, pallet trucks, plate lifting clamps, and associated lifting accessories. Through ongoing technical engagement with industry professionals, Indolift promotes informed purchasing decisions and safer material handling standards.









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