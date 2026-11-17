Fidan Pushes Black Sea Security, Connectivity at Brussels Meeting
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part in a high-level regional security and connectivity meeting in Brussels on Monday, discussing strategic infrastructure projects and cooperation between Türkiye and the European Union, diplomatic sources said.
The Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity was held within the framework of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, bringing together representatives from EU member states and countries across the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, according to Fidan's posts on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Fidan also participated in a dedicated session titled “Advancing Security Commitments for the Black Sea Region,” diplomatic sources added.
Discussions during the sessions and bilateral meetings focused on coordinating major regional connectivity initiatives to strengthen international stability and economic prosperity, Fidan said.
Among the projects highlighted were the Middle Corridor, Development Road, Three Seas Initiative and Global Gateway, reflecting efforts to improve transport and trade links across multiple regions.
The Turkish foreign minister also stressed that regional ownership remains essential to maintaining security in the Black Sea, while underscoring the critical importance of the Montreux Convention governing passage through the Turkish Straits.
Bilateral Talks Focus on Türkiye-EU Cooperation
On the sidelines of the Brussels gathering, Fidan met with Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu for bilateral discussions.
Fidan emphasized that combining the complementary capabilities and expertise of Türkiye and EU member states under a common strategic vision could provide new momentum to economic ties and benefit both parties.
He also reiterated Ankara's determination to remain a dependable and influential partner in advancing practical, long-term connectivity initiatives.
The Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity was held within the framework of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, bringing together representatives from EU member states and countries across the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, according to Fidan's posts on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Fidan also participated in a dedicated session titled “Advancing Security Commitments for the Black Sea Region,” diplomatic sources added.
Discussions during the sessions and bilateral meetings focused on coordinating major regional connectivity initiatives to strengthen international stability and economic prosperity, Fidan said.
Among the projects highlighted were the Middle Corridor, Development Road, Three Seas Initiative and Global Gateway, reflecting efforts to improve transport and trade links across multiple regions.
The Turkish foreign minister also stressed that regional ownership remains essential to maintaining security in the Black Sea, while underscoring the critical importance of the Montreux Convention governing passage through the Turkish Straits.
Bilateral Talks Focus on Türkiye-EU Cooperation
On the sidelines of the Brussels gathering, Fidan met with Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu for bilateral discussions.
Fidan emphasized that combining the complementary capabilities and expertise of Türkiye and EU member states under a common strategic vision could provide new momentum to economic ties and benefit both parties.
He also reiterated Ankara's determination to remain a dependable and influential partner in advancing practical, long-term connectivity initiatives.
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