AURAK and Ras Al Khaimah Radio Sign Deal to Advance Media Education and Industry Collaboration
(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) and Ras Al Khaimah Radio have sealed a partnership to strengthen academia-industry collaboration, creating opportunities for practical student training, knowledge exchange and joint community initiatives.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, and Mr. Mohammed Ghanem, General Manager of Ras Al Khaimah Broadcasting Authority recently.
The partnership will enable AURAK students, particularly those studying media-related disciplines, to gain hands-on experience in professional broadcasting environments, bridging classroom learning and industry practice.
Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, said: “This partnership strengthens the important connection between academic learning and professional practice. Working with Ras Al Khaimah Radio will give our students valuable opportunities to apply their knowledge in a real media environment, develop industry-relevant skills and contribute to meaningful content for the community. At the same time, it creates a platform for sharing AURAK’s academic expertise with a wider audience.”
His Excellency Mohammed Ghanem Mustafa, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Broadcasting Authority described the MoU as an important step toward strengthening cooperation between the Authority and AURAK, and noted that it will provide media students with training and professional development opportunities, enabling them to gain practical experience and develop professional skills within a specialized media environment.
He also reiterated Ras Al Khaimah Broadcasting Authority’s commitment to supporting students and Emirati youth by providing them with opportunities to explore various aspects of radio broadcasting and media work. This will contribute to developing a new generation of young media professionals capable of carrying forward and advancing the media sector in line with future aspirations.
Under the MoU, Ras Al Khaimah Radio will provide practical training opportunities for AURAK students, while both institutions will explore jointly producing cultural and social radio programs.
AURAK will contribute its academic expertise by offering agreed training opportunities for Ras Al Khaimah Radio personnel, supporting professional development and knowledge exchange.
The initiative reinforces AURAK’s commitment to experiential learning and preparing graduates for a rapidly evolving media landscape. Exposure to broadcasting operations, content production and experienced media professionals will help students develop technical, creative and communication skills while strengthening their career readiness.
Ras Al Khaimah Radio has evolved into a multilingual broadcasting network serving diverse communities across Ras Al Khaimah and the wider Gulf region. Its programming spans Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil, providing a broad platform for community engagement and information sharing.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, and Mr. Mohammed Ghanem, General Manager of Ras Al Khaimah Broadcasting Authority recently.
The partnership will enable AURAK students, particularly those studying media-related disciplines, to gain hands-on experience in professional broadcasting environments, bridging classroom learning and industry practice.
Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, said: “This partnership strengthens the important connection between academic learning and professional practice. Working with Ras Al Khaimah Radio will give our students valuable opportunities to apply their knowledge in a real media environment, develop industry-relevant skills and contribute to meaningful content for the community. At the same time, it creates a platform for sharing AURAK’s academic expertise with a wider audience.”
His Excellency Mohammed Ghanem Mustafa, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Broadcasting Authority described the MoU as an important step toward strengthening cooperation between the Authority and AURAK, and noted that it will provide media students with training and professional development opportunities, enabling them to gain practical experience and develop professional skills within a specialized media environment.
He also reiterated Ras Al Khaimah Broadcasting Authority’s commitment to supporting students and Emirati youth by providing them with opportunities to explore various aspects of radio broadcasting and media work. This will contribute to developing a new generation of young media professionals capable of carrying forward and advancing the media sector in line with future aspirations.
Under the MoU, Ras Al Khaimah Radio will provide practical training opportunities for AURAK students, while both institutions will explore jointly producing cultural and social radio programs.
AURAK will contribute its academic expertise by offering agreed training opportunities for Ras Al Khaimah Radio personnel, supporting professional development and knowledge exchange.
The initiative reinforces AURAK’s commitment to experiential learning and preparing graduates for a rapidly evolving media landscape. Exposure to broadcasting operations, content production and experienced media professionals will help students develop technical, creative and communication skills while strengthening their career readiness.
Ras Al Khaimah Radio has evolved into a multilingual broadcasting network serving diverse communities across Ras Al Khaimah and the wider Gulf region. Its programming spans Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil, providing a broad platform for community engagement and information sharing.
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