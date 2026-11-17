Asian Technology Shares Extend Decline as South Korea’s Kospi Hits Lowest Level Since January
(MENAFN) Asian technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks continued their downward trend on Tuesday, sending South Korea's benchmark Kospi to its weakest level since January as tighter US restrictions on advanced computing technology dampened investor sentiment.
The Kospi dropped 2.59% to close at 4,968.48 points, marking its fourth consecutive losing session. Samsung Electronics shares declined 3.3%, while SK Hynix recorded a 2% loss.
In Japan, shares of semiconductor testing equipment manufacturer Advantest fell 4.4%, while SoftBank Group, an investor in OpenAI, shed 4%. The Nikkei 225 also retreated 1.3% to 58,860.43 points.
Memory chip producer Kioxia experienced further selling pressure, with its shares declining approximately 5.1%.
Elsewhere in the region, Taiwan's Taiex dropped 2.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.9% to 23,539.97 points. China's Shanghai Composite also declined 0.5% to 3,584.58.
The broader MSCI Asia Pacific index lost approximately 1.5%, while its technology subindex plunged 3.6%, reflecting growing concerns about export controls and the future trajectory of artificial intelligence investment.
The latest US restrictions are designed to prevent Chinese companies from bypassing limitations on advanced American semiconductors by renting computing capacity through data centers located overseas.
The expanded controls have created additional uncertainty for artificial intelligence developers and infrastructure operators dependent on US technology, particularly those operating through facilities across Southeast Asia.
The regional downturn also followed another decline in Nvidia shares, which dropped 4.1% on Monday after experiencing their worst weekly performance since April 2025.
Investors are increasingly reassessing expectations for artificial intelligence spending following Jensen Huang's departure, while Nvidia's quarterly earnings, scheduled for release after the US market closes on Tuesday, are expected to offer further indications of demand and future investment plans.
The Kospi dropped 2.59% to close at 4,968.48 points, marking its fourth consecutive losing session. Samsung Electronics shares declined 3.3%, while SK Hynix recorded a 2% loss.
In Japan, shares of semiconductor testing equipment manufacturer Advantest fell 4.4%, while SoftBank Group, an investor in OpenAI, shed 4%. The Nikkei 225 also retreated 1.3% to 58,860.43 points.
Memory chip producer Kioxia experienced further selling pressure, with its shares declining approximately 5.1%.
Elsewhere in the region, Taiwan's Taiex dropped 2.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.9% to 23,539.97 points. China's Shanghai Composite also declined 0.5% to 3,584.58.
The broader MSCI Asia Pacific index lost approximately 1.5%, while its technology subindex plunged 3.6%, reflecting growing concerns about export controls and the future trajectory of artificial intelligence investment.
The latest US restrictions are designed to prevent Chinese companies from bypassing limitations on advanced American semiconductors by renting computing capacity through data centers located overseas.
The expanded controls have created additional uncertainty for artificial intelligence developers and infrastructure operators dependent on US technology, particularly those operating through facilities across Southeast Asia.
The regional downturn also followed another decline in Nvidia shares, which dropped 4.1% on Monday after experiencing their worst weekly performance since April 2025.
Investors are increasingly reassessing expectations for artificial intelligence spending following Jensen Huang's departure, while Nvidia's quarterly earnings, scheduled for release after the US market closes on Tuesday, are expected to offer further indications of demand and future investment plans.
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