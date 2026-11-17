(MENAFN- catch comms) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Some venues fill a calendar. UBK fills a week. Starting this November, UBK at the Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers adds two new weekly events for those who like their evenings sharp and their weekends loud, and rounds off the season with a roast made for sharing at home.

Starting Tuesday 17 November, Quiz Night takes over UBK every Tuesday from 7 PM to 9 PM. In partnership with Quiz Biz and led by quiz host Ronni, it is a midweek reason to gather a team and settle old debates.

From Saturday 21 November, Saturday Social Mic Drop takes over every Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM, in partnership with Noyz Live. Steviewonders, Quizman Dan, Pianoman Dan and Sophie Pritchard lead the afternoon, with live games, karaoke featuring the best hits, music bingo and exciting prizes.

The food keeps pace with the entertainment, with live stations serving a BBQ grill, smoked US beef back ribs, slow roasted leg of lamb, fish tacos and a rotisserie beef cube roll. Mac n cheese, butter chicken, UBK’s signature chicken wings and pulled beef sliders round out the sides, while churros with Nutella, sticky toffee pudding and fruits flambé prepared live close the afternoon.

Guests can choose from three packages:

●AED 189: Soft Beverage Package

●AED 259: House Beverage Package

●AED 339: Premium Beverage Package

For those celebrating Thanksgiving and the festive season at home, UBK’s Festive Turkey Takeaway brings the magic of the season to the table. Available from 23 November to 30 December, just ahead of Thanksgiving on 26 November and through to New Year’s Eve, it offers a deliciously roasted turkey or tender roast beef, perfect for sharing with family and friends.

The Roast Turkey, serving six to eight, is priced at AED 849, while the Roast Beef, also serving six to eight, is AED 599. Guests who book by 10 December receive 15% off (T&Cs apply).

Details

●Festive Turkey Takeaway: 23 November to 30 December 202

● Quiz Night: every Tuesday from 17 November, 7 PM to 9 PM

●Saturday Social Mic Drop: every Saturday from 21 November, 1 PM to 4 PM

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