UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has welcomed guests from around the world to the 2026 UN Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with Senegal next month.

He said water is a key issue affecting the development, stability and prosperity of communities, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to contributing to international efforts to address water-related challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed also expressed hope that the conference would encourage constructive dialogue and deliver positive outcomes towards securing a sustainable water future for people worldwide.

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On September 7, the UAE outlined its preparations to host the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, in partnership with Senegal, state news agency WAM reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Media Authority held a media briefing to discuss the preparations and the conference's key priorities.

The event will focus on turning international commitments into practical solutions to global water challenges, with an emphasis on water security, access to clean water and sanitation, and better management of water resources.

It will also explore how financing, technology and innovation can help address water challenges and support sustainable development.

The conference is expected to bring together government representatives, international organisations, financial institutions, private companies, academics and civil society groups to strengthen partnerships and advance practical solutions.

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