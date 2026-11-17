Young writers with a connection to Sharjah or any of the other 26 Unesco World Book Capital cities are being invited to share their stories through a new global literary initiative launched by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.

The initiative, titled 'Young Voices', opened for submissions on November 17, 2026. Writers aged 18 to 30 have until February 28, 2027, to submit original, unpublished work under the theme 'My World, My Voice'.

Selected contributors will have their work published in the inaugural international anthology in 2027 and receive editorial support and mentorship throughout the publication process.

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Sheikha Bodour, Unesco Goodwill Ambassador for Education and Book Culture, launched the initiative in support of the Unesco World Book Capital programme, seeking to connect emerging writers across cultures, languages and generations.

“Every generation deserves the opportunity to tell its own story. Through the theme 'My World, My Voice', we are inviting young writers to contribute to a global conversation about who we are, what we value and the future we want,” she said.

“Books have always connected people across cultures and generations, and this anthology recognises that new voices are essential to keeping that dialogue alive.”

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 30 at the time of submission. They must live in, originate from, or demonstrate a meaningful connection to one of the 27 participating cities or its wider community.

The network includes Sharjah, Madrid, Alexandria, New Delhi, Beirut, Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro, Rabat and Medellín, among other cities.

No previous publishing experience is required. First-time writers and young people from underrepresented communities are particularly encouraged to participate, including refugees, displaced youth, indigenous young people, people with disabilities and those living in rural, remote or underserved areas.

Writers can interpret the theme through their own experiences, exploring subjects such as identity, belonging, heritage, climate, education, technology, mental health, migration and social change. They can also reflect on the challenges facing their generation or the future they hope to build.

Entries will be accepted in Arabic, English, French or Spanish. Each applicant may submit one original, unpublished work.

Accepted formats include short fiction, creative nonfiction, personal essays, memoirs, reflections, letters to the future, poetry, and hybrid or experimental writing.

Short fiction, creative nonfiction, letters to the future and experimental writing must not exceed 1,500 words. Poetry entries may include up to three poems, with a combined limit of 500 words. Shorter submissions are also welcome.

Applicants must provide a biography of no more than 150 words, including their name, age, city, country and connection to a Unesco World Book Capital city.

They must also submit a personal reflection of up to 250 words answering:“Why is this story important to you, and what do you hope readers will take away from it?”

Submissions should be primarily written by the applicants themselves. The use of generative artificial intelligence to produce substantial portions of an entry is strongly discouraged.

Anyone who uses AI tools must disclose which tools were used, how and why they were used, and the extent of their contribution. Entries relying substantially on AI-generated content may be declined by the Editorial Committee.

Regional reviewers and an Editorial Committee will assess entries for originality, authenticity, storytelling, creativity, literary quality and relevance to the theme. Selection will also consider the diversity of experiences represented across participating cities.

Selected works may be edited or translated in consultation with their authors. Writers will retain ownership and copyright, while granting organisers non-exclusive permission to edit, translate, publish and promote selected contributions.

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