MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE insurance companies are resisting the temptation to cut prices in pursuit of greater market share, even as the listed industry posts strong growth, with insurance revenue rising 16 per cent to Dh43.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026, according to Badri Management Consultancy.

Hatim Maskawala, managing director of Badri Management Consultancy, described the restraint as“encouraging”.

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He said the industry enters the final quarter of the year from a position of underlying strength, supported by healthy revenue growth, improving technical performance and a manageable overall combined ratio.

Maskawala said the caution is rooted in the sector's recent experience.“Historically, motor and medical lines have been loss-making, and the situation was aggravated by the 2024 rains,” he said.

Uncertainty over costs is adding to insurers' reluctance to cut prices.“Currently, there is a lot of uncertainty over costs due to logistics inflation,” he said.

Asked whether motor repair costs had risen because of supply chain disruptions, he said the evidence so far was anecdotal rather than backed by hard figures.

He added that inflation in motor repair costs, amid continuing geopolitical developments, could become an area of concern for the market.

Maskawala said the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) had issued several new regulations covering governance, risk and compliance, and was taking a firm line with companies that were not meeting solvency requirements.

This, he said, should lead to improved technical results, with the focus shifting towards technical profitability rather than market share alone.

He cautioned that insurance profitability remained low compared with that of associated sectors such as healthcare and banking.

“This has to change, else investors will divert capital away from an industry that operates with high capital requirements,” he said.

According to Badri Management Consultancy data, UAE insurers' revenue for the first nine months grew 16 per cent to Dh43.6 billion, compared with Dh37.8 billion a year earlier. The top five companies reported a 14 per cent increase to Dh29.6 billion, while mid-sized and smaller players grew faster, recording a 19 per cent increase to Dh14.1 billion.

Insurance service results improved 18 per cent to Dh2.8 billion, from Dh2.4 billion. The top five insurers recorded a 13 per cent rise to Dh2.1 billion, while the remaining companies delivered a 33 per cent increase to Dh695 million.

The weighted average gross combined ratio stood at 86 per cent. Five of the 27 companies recorded ratios above 100 per cent, indicating that underwriting pressure remains concentrated among a small group of insurers.

Net profit rose 13 per cent to Dh3.2 billion, from Dh2.8 billion. The top five insurers contributed Dh2.30 billion, up 12 per cent, while the remaining companies posted 15 per cent growth to Dh913 million.

Investment income rose 6 per cent to Dh1.9 billion. The top five companies saw investment income climb 16 per cent, while the remaining insurers recorded an 11 per cent decline. This suggests that investment performance continues to support profitability, but improved insurance service results are providing a stronger foundation for earnings.

Maskawala said continued vigilance was needed on reinsurance costs following treaty renewals, claims management, and regulatory expectations regarding capital adequacy and market discipline.

Companies with weaker underwriting or capital positions would need to focus on pricing discipline, portfolio optimisation and capital strengthening, he said. The broader market, meanwhile, should continue converting top-line growth into sustainable technical profitability.

Overall, he said, the first nine months of 2026 reinforced the positive trajectory established in 2025, with growth becoming increasingly broad-based and profitability supported by a healthier balance between underwriting and investment performance.

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