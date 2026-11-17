Gold Has Yet To Reach Its Full Potential Despite Safe-Haven Status: DMCC Chief
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, explained that the precious metal would require the industry to tap into more structured finance and institutional investments. among other things.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
“Gold is an exceptionally valuable asset, but this industry has yet to reach its full potential in terms of unlocking that value through collateral, structured finance, hedging, clearing, and institutional investment,” he said, speaking at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference on Tuesday.
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“Today, the question is no longer gold or digital. It is how fast gold can go digital, and even better, how fast we can bring virtually regulated gold products into the market,” he added.
The DMCC chief added that silver, though less stable than gold, is as important for investors, adding“it is important to recognize that silver matters to this industry just as much as gold in investment, in jewelry, and in technologies of the future.”ALSO READ
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