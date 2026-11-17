UAE Official Highlights Growing Role Of Gold, Silver In AI, Data Centres, Manufacturing
Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Trade, said that precious metals, like gold, silver, lithium, and cobalt, are more than a store of value and serve a vital economic purpose.“Today's conversations about industrial competitiveness increasingly intersect with precious metals,” he said.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
Speaking at DMCC's Dubai Precious Metals Conference, Al Gergawi said precious metals“are essential to semiconductors and electronics, data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure, and to clean technologies and advanced manufacturing.”
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“The world has confidence in our process, our standards, and our markets,” he added.
Governments worldwide should be responsible for utilising precious metals to develop their own economic infrastructure, Al Gergawi said.
The undersecretary said that Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) with key mineral rich-nations, like Canada and Congo, are strengthening supply chains and the UAE's direction in increasing investment flows to enhance mining operations.ALSO READ
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