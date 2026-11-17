Canada Eyes China Auto Deals if US Trade Talks Fail
(MENAFN) Canada may turn to China for automotive manufacturing opportunities if US President Donald Trump refuses to protect Canadian vehicle production under a future trade agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday.
“We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market,” Carney told reporters in Cambodia. “That market has become less integrated because of US trade actions.”
Carney made the comments ahead of his scheduled Tuesday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Ottawa considers options to safeguard its automotive sector amid ongoing trade tensions with Washington.
The Canadian and Chinese leaders agreed in January to permit thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market under reduced tariffs.
Although Carney said securing a trade agreement with the United States remains his top priority, he warned that Trump's efforts to weaken Canada's automotive industry could push Ottawa toward partnerships with European, Chinese or Japanese manufacturers, according to public broadcaster CBC News.
“If they’re not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities,” Carney said, referring to Canada's automotive sector. “Canada is going to move forward either way.”
Vehicle manufacturing across Canada, the United States and Mexico operates through a closely interconnected regional supply chain. Ottawa has warned that disruptions to this system could significantly affect manufacturers and automotive workers.
Trade negotiations between Canada and the United States have resumed after Ottawa withdrew from previous discussions, largely over Trump's repeated efforts to persuade automakers to shift production facilities from Canada to the US.
Carney stressed that any potential agreement with China would require compliance with Canadian regulations covering labor protections, domestic supply chains and vehicle production within Canada.
Meanwhile, tariffs imposed by Trump have already placed additional pressure on Canada's automotive industry.
“We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market,” Carney told reporters in Cambodia. “That market has become less integrated because of US trade actions.”
Carney made the comments ahead of his scheduled Tuesday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Ottawa considers options to safeguard its automotive sector amid ongoing trade tensions with Washington.
The Canadian and Chinese leaders agreed in January to permit thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market under reduced tariffs.
Although Carney said securing a trade agreement with the United States remains his top priority, he warned that Trump's efforts to weaken Canada's automotive industry could push Ottawa toward partnerships with European, Chinese or Japanese manufacturers, according to public broadcaster CBC News.
“If they’re not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities,” Carney said, referring to Canada's automotive sector. “Canada is going to move forward either way.”
Vehicle manufacturing across Canada, the United States and Mexico operates through a closely interconnected regional supply chain. Ottawa has warned that disruptions to this system could significantly affect manufacturers and automotive workers.
Trade negotiations between Canada and the United States have resumed after Ottawa withdrew from previous discussions, largely over Trump's repeated efforts to persuade automakers to shift production facilities from Canada to the US.
Carney stressed that any potential agreement with China would require compliance with Canadian regulations covering labor protections, domestic supply chains and vehicle production within Canada.
Meanwhile, tariffs imposed by Trump have already placed additional pressure on Canada's automotive industry.
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