Middle East Energy Outlook Examines UAE–Asia Power Infrastructure Ties as Electricity Demand Rises
(MENAFN- Aurora The Agency) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 November 2026: Middle East Energy today hosted media representatives, industry experts and knowledge partners for its Middle East Energy Outlook roundtable in Dubai, exploring the evolving UAE–Asia energy corridor and its role in supporting global energy resilience and the development of future-ready power infrastructure.
Rising electricity demand, growing pressure on power infrastructure and the need for more resilient supply chains were among the key issues examined at the Middle East Energy Outlook roundtable held in Dubai today.
As countries expand electricity generation and modernise their grids, access to reliable equipment, manufacturing capacity and technical expertise is becoming increasingly important. The roundtable considered how closer commercial ties between the UAE and Asian manufacturers could help meet these requirements while creating opportunities for regional investors and project developers.
Mark Ring, Group Director at Middle East Energy, was joined by Hassan Zaheer, Managing Partner & Chief Operating Officer at PTR Inc., Amr Mahmoud, VP - Supply Chain Research, MENA and Nishant Kumar, Senior Renewables and Power Analyst, MENA at Rystad Energy, to discuss the implications for power infrastructure, generation investment and regional energy security.
Opening the discussion, Mark Ring, Group Director at Middle East Energy, highlighted the importance of connecting investment, manufacturing and infrastructure to address the changing requirements of the global energy sector.
Mark Ring, Group Director at Middle East Energy, said: "The future of the energy sector will depend on how effectively we connect the different parts of the power value chain, from generation and transmission to distribution, storage and supporting technologies. The UAE–Asia corridor presents significant opportunities to strengthen these connections, bringing together Asian manufacturing capabilities, regional investment and the expertise needed to deliver future-ready infrastructure. Through Middle East Energy, we aim to facilitate these partnerships and provide a platform for the industry to explore the solutions and collaborations that will support its next phase of growth."
Rising electricity consumption is putting greater pressure on power infrastructure across the Middle East and Asia. Industrial growth, expanding digital infrastructure and the electrification of more economic activity are increasing the need for reliable generation, transmission and distribution capacity. Against this backdrop, the roundtable examined how Asian manufacturing expertise and investment through the UAE could help accelerate infrastructure development across the region. Particular attention was given to the role of Asian suppliers, technology providers and manufacturers in supporting regional infrastructure requirements. Middle East Energy 2026 provided a practical demonstration of these capabilities, bringing together leading Chinese companies such as TBEA and China Electrical Equipment Group, alongside Indian manufacturers including Kirloskar, Axelon Cables and Powerinst. Their participation showcased the breadth of Asian expertise across power transmission and distribution, transformers, cables, switchgear, renewable energy and electrical infrastructure, while highlighting the investment and partnership opportunities this creates for UAE stakeholders.
Hassan Zaheer, Managing Partner & Chief Operating Officer at PTR Inc., shared insights into the infrastructure, equipment, software and solutions required to develop more resilient and future-ready power grids. He highlighted the importance of securing access to reliable suppliers across Asia, particularly in India and China, and how stronger collaboration along the UAE–Asia corridor could help address infrastructure requirements while creating opportunities for UAE investors to introduce Asian technologies, suppliers and solutions into the regional market.
The discussion highlighted the growing importance of grid modernisation as electricity demand increases and power systems become more complex. Access to advanced equipment, digital solutions and reliable supply chains will be essential to expanding grid capacity and ensuring that infrastructure can accommodate the changing energy mix.
Hassan Zaheer, Managing Partner & COO at PTR Inc., said: "Building resilient and future-ready power grids requires more than investment in infrastructure. Alongside network expansion, access to reliable equipment manufacturers, advanced technologies, software and resilient supply chains will be increasingly important. Asia, particularly markets such as India and China, offers significant manufacturing and technology capabilities that can support the UAE's evolving infrastructure requirements. Stronger collaboration between these markets creates an opportunity for UAE investors and industry stakeholders to connect with suppliers to bring innovative solutions into the region."
The roundtable also featured a broader outlook on renewables and power generation from Rystad Energy, examining the developments shaping the energy mix across the UAE, the wider Middle East and Asian markets. The presentation explored the changing role of renewable energy in meeting future electricity demand, the evolution of power generation capacity and the investment opportunities emerging across the energy value chain.
As countries across the region continue to diversify their energy mix and expand generation capacity, the discussion considered how renewable energy deployment, alongside conventional power sources and supporting infrastructure, will shape the future of electricity systems.
Amr Mahmoud, VP - Supply Chain Research, MENA at Rystad Energy, said: " The current geopolitical climate has resulted in regional players seeking resilience through infrastructure consolidation, asset diversification and local supply chain strengthening. Digitalisation and AI will also play a key role in how this resilience will be navigated."
From his side, Nishant Kumar, Senior Renewables and Power Analyst, MENA at Rystad Energy said: "The UAE-Asia corridor is emerging as a critical axis for the region’s energy transition, not just as a demand story, but also as a capital and supply chain story. Power demand across the Middle East and Asia is set to grow sharply over the coming decades, and meeting it will require sustained investment across the full value chain, from generation to storage to grid infrastructure. At the same time, Asia’s manufacturing and engineering base, particularly in China and India, continues to underpin the cost competitiveness of solar, battery and grid technologies being deployed across the region. The UAE’s position at the intersection of these flows, capital moving in both directions, equipment and technology moving from Asian manufacturing hubs into regional projects and a strategic location connecting markets - supports the development of more resilient regional energy system.”
At the centre of these developments is the growing opportunity for trade and investment between the UAE and Asian markets. While Asia offers a large base of equipment manufacturers, technology providers and energy suppliers, the UAE provides a strategic gateway for investment, regional infrastructure development and international partnerships. Connecting these strengths will be increasingly important in supporting the scale and pace of future energy projects.
The Middle East Energy Outlook roundtable forms part of Middle East Energy's ongoing engagement with manufacturers, utilities, investors and technical experts on the challenges and opportunities shaping electricity markets.
The discussions also provide context for Middle East Energy 2027, which will take place from 11–13 May 2027 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, following 50 years at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The exhibition will bring together international manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and energy decision-makers across power generation, transmission and distribution, energy efficiency and storage. Its move to Dubai Exhibition Centre will provide a larger setting for companies seeking to build partnerships and respond to the region's growing electricity infrastructure requirements.
Rising electricity demand, growing pressure on power infrastructure and the need for more resilient supply chains were among the key issues examined at the Middle East Energy Outlook roundtable held in Dubai today.
As countries expand electricity generation and modernise their grids, access to reliable equipment, manufacturing capacity and technical expertise is becoming increasingly important. The roundtable considered how closer commercial ties between the UAE and Asian manufacturers could help meet these requirements while creating opportunities for regional investors and project developers.
Mark Ring, Group Director at Middle East Energy, was joined by Hassan Zaheer, Managing Partner & Chief Operating Officer at PTR Inc., Amr Mahmoud, VP - Supply Chain Research, MENA and Nishant Kumar, Senior Renewables and Power Analyst, MENA at Rystad Energy, to discuss the implications for power infrastructure, generation investment and regional energy security.
Opening the discussion, Mark Ring, Group Director at Middle East Energy, highlighted the importance of connecting investment, manufacturing and infrastructure to address the changing requirements of the global energy sector.
Mark Ring, Group Director at Middle East Energy, said: "The future of the energy sector will depend on how effectively we connect the different parts of the power value chain, from generation and transmission to distribution, storage and supporting technologies. The UAE–Asia corridor presents significant opportunities to strengthen these connections, bringing together Asian manufacturing capabilities, regional investment and the expertise needed to deliver future-ready infrastructure. Through Middle East Energy, we aim to facilitate these partnerships and provide a platform for the industry to explore the solutions and collaborations that will support its next phase of growth."
Rising electricity consumption is putting greater pressure on power infrastructure across the Middle East and Asia. Industrial growth, expanding digital infrastructure and the electrification of more economic activity are increasing the need for reliable generation, transmission and distribution capacity. Against this backdrop, the roundtable examined how Asian manufacturing expertise and investment through the UAE could help accelerate infrastructure development across the region. Particular attention was given to the role of Asian suppliers, technology providers and manufacturers in supporting regional infrastructure requirements. Middle East Energy 2026 provided a practical demonstration of these capabilities, bringing together leading Chinese companies such as TBEA and China Electrical Equipment Group, alongside Indian manufacturers including Kirloskar, Axelon Cables and Powerinst. Their participation showcased the breadth of Asian expertise across power transmission and distribution, transformers, cables, switchgear, renewable energy and electrical infrastructure, while highlighting the investment and partnership opportunities this creates for UAE stakeholders.
Hassan Zaheer, Managing Partner & Chief Operating Officer at PTR Inc., shared insights into the infrastructure, equipment, software and solutions required to develop more resilient and future-ready power grids. He highlighted the importance of securing access to reliable suppliers across Asia, particularly in India and China, and how stronger collaboration along the UAE–Asia corridor could help address infrastructure requirements while creating opportunities for UAE investors to introduce Asian technologies, suppliers and solutions into the regional market.
The discussion highlighted the growing importance of grid modernisation as electricity demand increases and power systems become more complex. Access to advanced equipment, digital solutions and reliable supply chains will be essential to expanding grid capacity and ensuring that infrastructure can accommodate the changing energy mix.
Hassan Zaheer, Managing Partner & COO at PTR Inc., said: "Building resilient and future-ready power grids requires more than investment in infrastructure. Alongside network expansion, access to reliable equipment manufacturers, advanced technologies, software and resilient supply chains will be increasingly important. Asia, particularly markets such as India and China, offers significant manufacturing and technology capabilities that can support the UAE's evolving infrastructure requirements. Stronger collaboration between these markets creates an opportunity for UAE investors and industry stakeholders to connect with suppliers to bring innovative solutions into the region."
The roundtable also featured a broader outlook on renewables and power generation from Rystad Energy, examining the developments shaping the energy mix across the UAE, the wider Middle East and Asian markets. The presentation explored the changing role of renewable energy in meeting future electricity demand, the evolution of power generation capacity and the investment opportunities emerging across the energy value chain.
As countries across the region continue to diversify their energy mix and expand generation capacity, the discussion considered how renewable energy deployment, alongside conventional power sources and supporting infrastructure, will shape the future of electricity systems.
Amr Mahmoud, VP - Supply Chain Research, MENA at Rystad Energy, said: " The current geopolitical climate has resulted in regional players seeking resilience through infrastructure consolidation, asset diversification and local supply chain strengthening. Digitalisation and AI will also play a key role in how this resilience will be navigated."
From his side, Nishant Kumar, Senior Renewables and Power Analyst, MENA at Rystad Energy said: "The UAE-Asia corridor is emerging as a critical axis for the region’s energy transition, not just as a demand story, but also as a capital and supply chain story. Power demand across the Middle East and Asia is set to grow sharply over the coming decades, and meeting it will require sustained investment across the full value chain, from generation to storage to grid infrastructure. At the same time, Asia’s manufacturing and engineering base, particularly in China and India, continues to underpin the cost competitiveness of solar, battery and grid technologies being deployed across the region. The UAE’s position at the intersection of these flows, capital moving in both directions, equipment and technology moving from Asian manufacturing hubs into regional projects and a strategic location connecting markets - supports the development of more resilient regional energy system.”
At the centre of these developments is the growing opportunity for trade and investment between the UAE and Asian markets. While Asia offers a large base of equipment manufacturers, technology providers and energy suppliers, the UAE provides a strategic gateway for investment, regional infrastructure development and international partnerships. Connecting these strengths will be increasingly important in supporting the scale and pace of future energy projects.
The Middle East Energy Outlook roundtable forms part of Middle East Energy's ongoing engagement with manufacturers, utilities, investors and technical experts on the challenges and opportunities shaping electricity markets.
The discussions also provide context for Middle East Energy 2027, which will take place from 11–13 May 2027 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, following 50 years at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The exhibition will bring together international manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and energy decision-makers across power generation, transmission and distribution, energy efficiency and storage. Its move to Dubai Exhibition Centre will provide a larger setting for companies seeking to build partnerships and respond to the region's growing electricity infrastructure requirements.
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