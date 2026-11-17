MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An elite field of Para cyclists is set to scorch the Meydan track when the 1st Fazza International Para Cycling Championships takes place on November 20 and 21, introducing Para cycling to the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination, further strengthening Dubai's position as a leading destination for international Para sport.

Dutch legend Daniel Abraham Gebru, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist and eight-time world champion, will be the biggest name in the inaugural edition which will also have cyclists from Estonia, Norway, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the hosts United Arab Emirates.

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For UAE Para cyclists, Abdullah Al Balooshi and Salama Al Khatri, the inaugural championship represents an important opportunity to compete against international athletes on home soil while continuing their preparations for major competitions.

Al Khatri expressed her excitement at having an international Para cycling championship in Dubai, describing it as a dream come true for local athletes.

"Our dream has come true with the organisation of this international championship in Dubai, and we hope to raise the UAE flag at this competition," she said.

"Participating in international competitions abroad has always been challenging for us. Having this championship in Dubai allows us to improve our performances, gain valuable experience and compete against a wider range of athletes."

Al Balooshi, who claimed bronze in the men's 4000m individual pursuit C4 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, said the championship would provide an important platform for UAE athletes to test themselves against international competition.

"The Fazza Cycling Championship is an opportunity for us to do more than simply participate. Our goal is to compete at a high level and prepare for major international events, including the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games," he said.

"We also hope the championship will raise awareness of Para cycling and encourage more people to take up the sport."

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