MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Carlos Alcaraz said experience has finally taught him how to get the best out of his game on indoor courts, with the world number three carrying his title-winning form from Vienna and Paris into this week's ATP Finals in Turin.

Only three of his 29 career titles have come on indoor hard courts, with his first coming in Rotterdam last year.

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The 23-year-old has enjoyed a strong run of form since returning to the tour in August after nearly five months out with a right wrist injury.

His 6-2 6-2 win over Frances Tiafoe in his opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday showed he could be a real force at the season finale.

"I've always said that I'm not bad on indoor courts," the seven-times Grand Slam champion told reporters. "I just feel like others are a little bit better than me.

"It was about time, it was about getting more experience and it was about understanding how I should play on indoor courts."

The faster conditions can mean Alcaraz has less time to impose his game, but he said he was confident of going toe-to-toe with the big servers and flatter hitters.

Tiafoe was in no doubt about Alcaraz's current level.

"He has moments where he's definitely Superman and he's playing pretty insane," Tiafoe said.

"But again, it's one of those things, you've got to appreciate greatness."

Alcaraz continues his campaign for a first ATP Finals crown when he takes on former champion Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

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