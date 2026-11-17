MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India will field four frontline pacers in the opening Test against New Zealand this week, but with a surfeit of fast bowling options at his disposal captain Shubman Gill is having a hard time deciding who to leave out.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead the pace attack, and Mohammed Siraj is likely to keep his place for the tourists, who won the preceding Twenty20 and one-day international series.

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Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are also in contention but Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj could have the edge as they can contribute with the bat lower down the order.

"Honestly, it's a bit of a headache but good kind of headache to have," Gill told reporters on Tuesday.

"We definitely want four fast-bowling options, but we are still deciding which are those fast bowlers, and we want to cover all the aspects.

"We have seen at times on day three, four and five, the wicket, especially with the old ball, does go a little bit flat.

"So from our fast-bowling unit, we would want someone who has pace, someone who can hit the areas consistently, and then obviously going in with one spinner to control from one end, because it won't be easy to bowl against the wind if the wind is strong."

Rishabh Pant will return from a side strain to take his place behind the stumps for the opener in the two-Test series beginning in Wellington on Thursday.

Gill said he is not worried about the wicketkeeper's lack of recent game time.

"He scored hundreds all over the world. As a wicketkeeper, he scored hundred in Australia, South Africa, and England," he added.

"This is probably the only country where he hasn't. So I think he'll also be looking forward to that."

Santner ruled out

Meanwhile, New Zealand all-rounder and limited-overs captain Mitchell Santner was on Tuesday ruled out of the two-Test series against India after breaking a bone in his hand.

Santner was struck while batting during Sunday's fifth one-day international against India and a scan showed a fracture in his non-bowling right hand.

New Zealand host India in Wellington on Thursday to begin a two-Test series which concludes in Christchurch from November 27.

It leaves the left-arm spinner doubtful for the subsequent four-Test series in Australia, which begins on December 9 in Perth, eight days after the India series concludes.

"Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right hand," said New Zealand Cricket.

"His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series in Australia will be updated in due course."

Spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, has replaced Santner in New Zealand's 14-man Test squad.

Spin does not usually play a big role on New Zealand's seamer-friendly wickets and captain Tom Latham may rely on part-time spinners Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra to back up a four-pronged pace attack.

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