(MENAFN- Salonist) Dubai, UAE, November 17, 2026 – Salonist, the salon and spa management software trusted by more than 15,000 businesses in over 60 countries, has launched its AI Receptionist, an AI-powered voice assistant that answers client calls, books appointments and handles common questions around the clock, even when the team is busy with clients or the business is closed.



A missed call is a missed booking

Salons and spas receive dozens of calls every day, and many arrive at peak hours when receptionists and stylists are busy with clients on the floor. When a call goes unanswered, the client often books elsewhere. Salonist's AI Receptionist is built to close that gap so no call, and no booking, slips through.



What the AI Receptionist does

- Answers incoming calls 24/7, including weekends, holidays and after hours.

- Books, reschedules and cancels appointments directly in the Salonist calendar based on real-time staff and service availability.

- Answers frequently asked questions about services, prices, opening hours and location.

- Saves new client details to their Salonist profile and triggers automated confirmations and reminders to reduce no-shows.

- Takes the pressure of the phone off the front desk, so staff can focus on the clients in front of them.



Because the AI Receptionist is fully built into the Salonist platform, every booking made over the phone appears instantly in the same calendar the team uses for online bookings, point of sale and reporting, with no manual entry or separate systems.



"Salon owners tell us the phone never stops ringing at their busiest moments," said Neeraj Gupta, Founder of Salonist. "We built the AI Receptionist so every caller gets an instant answer and a confirmed appointment, while the team keeps doing what they do best: looking after clients."



Availability

The AI Receptionist is available now to salons, spas, barbershops, nail studios, wellness centres and aesthetic clinics using Salonist. New businesses can try Salonist free for 7 days with no contract. Learn more at



About Salonist

Salonist is cloud-based business management software for salons, spas and aesthetic clinics. It covers online booking, point of sale, client management, marketing, inventory, staff management and AI-powered automation, and is used by more than 15,000 businesses in over 60 countries.

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