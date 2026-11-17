MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Calling all Swifties! Dubai's Global Village is putting on its very own Eras Tour, with a tribute to one of the world's biggest pop stars Taylor Swift. Visitors can catch performances of the singer's most popular songs on the destination's Main Stage on Wednesday, November 25.

The Taylor Swift Tribute Show will have performances at 6pm at 8pm. Fans have been urged to come dressed as their favourite Taylor Swift era, and bring friendship bracelets to trade - recreating experiences from the singer's concerts.

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The tribute show is set to revisit the singer's songs through the ages, from Fearless and 1989 all the way to her latest hits from The Life of a Showgirl.

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This year, Taylor Swift has tied the Grammy record for consecutive Album of the Year nominations, reported Variety. Swift's nomination this year for The Life of a Showgirl makes her only the second artist in history to receive that nomination for five consecutive studio albums, joining Kendrick Lamar.

The singer has scored a total of five major nods, three of them in the 'big four' categories - she's also up for record of the year ('The Fate of Ophelia') and song of the year ('I Knew It, I Knew You,' from 'Toy Story 5'), as well as pop duo (for the album's title track, a duet with Sabrina Carpenter) and song for visual media (also 'I Knew It, I Knew You').

Entry to the tribute show is included with a Global Village entry ticket, so guests can enjoy the performance alongside the destination's pavilions, rides, dining and shopping. Tickets are available through the official Global Village website and app, as well as at ticketing counters at the gates.

Even after the tribute show, visitors can find a wide variety of entertainment at the destination, especially with Eid Al Etihad celebrations coming up. From December 1 to 3, Global Village has promised cultural performances, traditional foods, interesting goods and much more.

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