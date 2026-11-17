MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Robert Pattinson has received a royal welcome following the announcement that he will take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.

The British royal family shared a message on X on November 16, shortly after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that the 40-year-old actor had been cast as the next 007.

Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

"Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond," the official Royal Family account wrote, quoting the James Bond account's announcement of Pattinson's casting.

The message also marks a change for the long-running franchise, as Pattinson will become the first Bond actor to portray the British spy during the reign of King Charles III.

All six previous actors played Bond during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022. The franchise's most recent film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021 and marked Craig's final appearance as the character.

Pattinson's casting was confirmed after months of speculation over who would become the next Bond, with several British actors previously linked to the role.

Following the announcement, Pattinson expressed his excitement about joining the franchise.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said in a statement released by Amazon MGM Studios.

He also thanked the filmmakers for trusting him with the role, describing the opportunity as a dream come true.

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune and Arrival, with a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, which will be the first Bond instalment under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control.

Pattinson, who is known for his roles in Twilight, The Batman and Tenet, will become the seventh actor to portray the character in the official film series.

A release date for the upcoming Bond film has not yet been announced.

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond: 'Twilight' star succeeds Daniel Craig as Agent 007 Robert Pattinson's 2012 James Bond comments resurface after he is cast as 007 Can Robert Pattinson impress as James Bond in a world that has moved on?

ALSO READ