MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has been named Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Services at the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 Corporate & Investment, organised by MEED.

The award recognises Commercial Bank's approach to foreign exchange, in which the Bank builds and owns the systems that price and process FX transactions for its corporate and retail clients. Clients receive consistent pricing across every channel, and 98% of FX trades are processed end to end without manual intervention.

Group CEO of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, said:“Foreign exchange sits at the centre of how our clients trade, pay and send money, so speed, pricing and control matter most. We have invested in building strong in-house capabilities across these areas, which allows us to grow the business, serve our clients consistently and meet rising regulatory expectations. This recognition reflects that commitment, and I thank our Treasury team and colleagues across the Bank who made it possible, as well as our clients for their continued

trust.”

Treasury and Investments at Commercial Bank, Omran Al Sherawi, EGM, said:“Our clients want FX that is straightforward, reliable and built around the way they operate. Because we own our systems, we can support different needs, from corporate payments and hedging to international remittances, while keeping pricing consistent. This is a credit to our teams, who deliver it every day.”

The MENA Banking Excellence Awards, organised by MEED, recognise leading banks and financial institutions across the region.