MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: X2 Ventures, the Doha-based investment firm founded by H E Dr. Saud Al Attiyah, has committed $1m to ALPHA10X's $5m pre-Series A round, led by GrowthX Capital.

The strategic investment supports the relocation of ALPHA10X's group headquarters and principal R&D center to Doha, bringing together Qatar's strength in global capital allocation and the company's predictive AI capabilities for private markets.

Alpha-the return an investment earns above its benchmark after adjusting for risk-begins at entry, through deal selection, price and terms. Yet private-market underwriting remains largely manual, with investment judgment concentrated in individuals and assumptions locked in static documents.

Capital is scaling faster than the judgment needed to deploy it well.

The ALPHAcodex, the system at the heart of the ALPHA10X platform, brings quantitative discipline to these decisions. It combines predictive AI with explicit, auditable investment reasoning to assess expected returns and downside risk before capital is committed. By testing original assumptions against realised outcomes, it turns individual judgment into institutional knowledge that improves with each investment.

ALPHA10X has delivered more than 100 engagements across 11 countries, with 88% client satisfaction.

The company has previously raised over $20m in seed investment, and its technology draws on more than 200 person-years of R&D.

Qatar is one of the world's great capital allocators, making Doha a strategic base for ALPHA10X's international expansion. Its sovereign institutions and family offices invest directly and through international fund managers, connecting capital to companies and transactions worldwide. ALPHA10X's strategy is to build relationships at the source of that capital and expand along its deployment into US, European and Gulf markets. For Qatar, the opportunity is to pair its investment strength with proprietary AI capabilities that improve capital allocation and build a technology business with global reach.

“ALPHA10X is building exactly the kind of technology that will shape how investment decisions are made in the years ahead,” said Dr. Saud Al Attiyah, Founder of X2 Ventures.

“We were impressed by the strength of the team and the clarity of their vision, and we are proud to support them at this stage of their journey. We are also delighted to see ALPHA10X establish its presence in Qatar, and look forward to the contribution it will make to the country's growing technology and investment ecosystem. This investment reflects X2 Ventures' commitment to backing ambitious founders and innovative companies, while supporting Qatar's ambition to become a leading hub for innovation and technology.”

“Alpha begins with deciding what to buy, what to pay and on what terms,” said Robert Marcus, Founder and Group CEO of ALPHA10X.“We are building the AI to strengthen those decisions, from a base in Qatar that connects us to capital and its deployment worldwide.”

The funding will support senior leadership and AI research and development hires in Doha ahead of a planned Series A in early 2027. As AI connects intelligence, transaction execution and capital deployment, the economic case for operating them separately weakens. ALPHA10X is building an integrated platform for private markets, with proprietary technology providing the foundation for expansion into investment banking and principal investment.