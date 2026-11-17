Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027 Opens Access to Energy Investment Opportunities Across CEMAC
(MENAFN- APO Group) BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo, November 16, 2026/ -- Congo’s established hydrocarbons industry, regional infrastructure links and institutional presence give Brazzaville a strategic position from which to facilitate energy investment across the broader CEMAC region. One of Africa’s leading oil producers and the headquarters of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), the country is seeking to revive investment in mature fields, accelerate exploration while strengthening gas monetization. These ambitions are creating opportunities for regional trade, commercial partnerships and cross-border projects.
Building on these advantages, the Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027, taking place June 1-3 in Brazzaville, will connect investors, operators and service providers with energy projects and commercial opportunities across CEMAC. The forum will provide a platform to engage regional decision-makers, establish partnerships and unlock investment across Central Africa’s energy sector.
Access Congo’s Established Oil and Gas Market
Congo’s crude oil production stood close to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September 2026, with output expected to increase as companies operating in the country advance ambitious development programs.
Perenco has announced a $2 billion investment over five years, including the drilling of 100 wells, the deployment of a floating production vessel and a floating storage and offloading terminal, with the aim of reaching 100,000 bpd. TotalEnergies, meanwhile, plans to develop its Moho G discovery, estimated to hold 100 million barrels of resources, through a tie-back to existing offshore platforms.
On the gas front, Congo’s LNG export capacity reached three million tons per year in February 2026, following the launch of the second phase of Eni’s Congo LNG project. The country is also preparing to introduce a dedicated gas code aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework for investment in the sector. These developments create opportunities for investors, contractors and service providers, forming part of the investment pipeline at CEIF 2027.
Tap Into Regional Projects and Operator Networks
The regional opportunity extends beyond Congo’s domestic market. Gabon shares a border with Congo and follows a similar production trajectory, with output exceeding 207,000 bpd and Perenco advancing the $2 billion Cap Lopez FLNG project. Elsewhere in CEMAC, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Chad offer opportunities across upstream development, gas monetization and energy infrastructure.
Geographic proximity and overlapping operator networks create opportunities for cross-border cooperation, knowledge transfer and the exchange of technical expertise. Several companies already operate across these markets: Perenco has activities in Congo, Gabon, Cameroon and Chad, while Trident Energy holds assets in Equatorial Guinea and Congo, including the Lianzi deepwater field, which spans the maritime border between Angola and Congo.
The region’s logistics infrastructure also creates opportunities for commercial integration. The Port of Pointe-Noire serves as a maritime gateway for the DRC’s mining sector and provides an important logistics corridor for landlocked Chad. For companies seeking to expand their Central African operations, CEIF 2027 will provide an opportunity to engage with established regional operators, identify local partners and explore projects across multiple CEMAC markets.
Engage Regional Energy Institutions and Decision-Makers
Founded in Lagos in 1987, APPO is headquartered in Brazzaville and brings together 18 member countries, giving Congo an institutional role within the continent’s hydrocarbons industry. The country’s influence within the organization was further reflected in 2025, when Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons presided over APPO. More recently, in July 2026, APPO signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum at its headquarters in Brazzaville.
These institutional ties reinforce Congo's position as a meeting point for regional energy stakeholders and provide a foundation for CEIF 2027's role in facilitating investment partnerships across Central Africa. Taking place June 1–3 in Brazzaville, the forum will provide a platform for companies seeking to enter or expand across CEMAC to engage directly with industry stakeholders and explore opportunities in exploration, production, gas monetization and supporting infrastructure.
For more information and participation opportunities, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
Building on these advantages, the Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027, taking place June 1-3 in Brazzaville, will connect investors, operators and service providers with energy projects and commercial opportunities across CEMAC. The forum will provide a platform to engage regional decision-makers, establish partnerships and unlock investment across Central Africa’s energy sector.
Access Congo’s Established Oil and Gas Market
Congo’s crude oil production stood close to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September 2026, with output expected to increase as companies operating in the country advance ambitious development programs.
Perenco has announced a $2 billion investment over five years, including the drilling of 100 wells, the deployment of a floating production vessel and a floating storage and offloading terminal, with the aim of reaching 100,000 bpd. TotalEnergies, meanwhile, plans to develop its Moho G discovery, estimated to hold 100 million barrels of resources, through a tie-back to existing offshore platforms.
On the gas front, Congo’s LNG export capacity reached three million tons per year in February 2026, following the launch of the second phase of Eni’s Congo LNG project. The country is also preparing to introduce a dedicated gas code aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework for investment in the sector. These developments create opportunities for investors, contractors and service providers, forming part of the investment pipeline at CEIF 2027.
Tap Into Regional Projects and Operator Networks
The regional opportunity extends beyond Congo’s domestic market. Gabon shares a border with Congo and follows a similar production trajectory, with output exceeding 207,000 bpd and Perenco advancing the $2 billion Cap Lopez FLNG project. Elsewhere in CEMAC, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Chad offer opportunities across upstream development, gas monetization and energy infrastructure.
Geographic proximity and overlapping operator networks create opportunities for cross-border cooperation, knowledge transfer and the exchange of technical expertise. Several companies already operate across these markets: Perenco has activities in Congo, Gabon, Cameroon and Chad, while Trident Energy holds assets in Equatorial Guinea and Congo, including the Lianzi deepwater field, which spans the maritime border between Angola and Congo.
The region’s logistics infrastructure also creates opportunities for commercial integration. The Port of Pointe-Noire serves as a maritime gateway for the DRC’s mining sector and provides an important logistics corridor for landlocked Chad. For companies seeking to expand their Central African operations, CEIF 2027 will provide an opportunity to engage with established regional operators, identify local partners and explore projects across multiple CEMAC markets.
Engage Regional Energy Institutions and Decision-Makers
Founded in Lagos in 1987, APPO is headquartered in Brazzaville and brings together 18 member countries, giving Congo an institutional role within the continent’s hydrocarbons industry. The country’s influence within the organization was further reflected in 2025, when Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons presided over APPO. More recently, in July 2026, APPO signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum at its headquarters in Brazzaville.
These institutional ties reinforce Congo's position as a meeting point for regional energy stakeholders and provide a foundation for CEIF 2027's role in facilitating investment partnerships across Central Africa. Taking place June 1–3 in Brazzaville, the forum will provide a platform for companies seeking to enter or expand across CEMAC to engage directly with industry stakeholders and explore opportunities in exploration, production, gas monetization and supporting infrastructure.
For more information and participation opportunities, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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