MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At the request of Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College, Qatar Chamber (QC) organised a workshop titled 'Risk Management in Projects and Logistics Operations' at its headquarters yesterday, with the participation of 40 officer cadets from the College.

The workshop was attended by Staff Major Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Dosari, Head of the Practical Training Committee, and Dr. Ibrahim Egdair, Faculty Member at the College. They were received by Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al Misnad, Qatar Chamber Board Member, in the presence of Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Acting General Manager.

During the session, Al Misnad delivered a presentation highlighting Qatar Chamber's role, mandates, and efforts to develop the private sector and enhance its contribution to the national economy. He also outlined the objectives and responsibilities of the Qatar Association for Freight and Logistics (QAFL), as well as the importance of managing risks associated with projects and logistics operations.

He cited Qatar Chamber's role in representing and protecting private sector interests, strengthening public-private cooperation, and promoting a business environment that supports investment and economic diversification in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Regarding QAFL, he explained that it operates under Qatar Chamber's umbrella and represents the State of Qatar at the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA). It aims to develop the freight, logistics, and customs clearance sectors, enhancing their competitiveness and contribution to the national economy.

He also outlined QAFL's key responsibilities, including coordinating with relevant government entities, addressing sector challenges, aligning terms and conditions with international standards, reviewing operational costs, developing human resources, and promoting digital transformation.

He further addressed major challenges facing the freight sector, including the impact of regional tensions on maritime routes, rising shipping and insurance costs, and land transport and customs hurdles, stressing the need for proactive solutions to ensure supply chain continuity and secure local market needs.

On risk management, Al Misnad emphasised that effective risk management is essential to project success and business continuity. He highlighted the importance of identifying and assessing potential financial, legal, operational, strategic, and technological risks, and developing appropriate measures to avoid, mitigate, transfer, or accept them alongside continuous monitoring and review.