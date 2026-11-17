MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) has achieved the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) Operations Gold Certification, awarded by the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), for its Business Innovation Park building at Ras Bufontas Free Zone. The achievement marks another milestone in QFZ's commitment to sustainable infrastructure and operational excellence, reinforcing its efforts to integrate environmental sustainability into the management of its facilities.

The certification was presented during an award ceremony held at Business Innovation Park, where Chief Development and Operations Officer at QFZ, Eng. Abdulla Hamad Al-Binali, received the certificate.

Awarded under the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) first integrated, performance-based green building rating system, the GSAS Operations Gold Certification recognizes Business Innovation Park's environmental performance and operational practices, assessed across energy and water efficiency, indoor environmental quality and waste management.

The achievement reflects QFZ's holistic, outcome-based approach to Facilities Management and Asset Lifecycle Management, which integrates environmental sustainability, operational performance and long-term asset resilience.

Through its Facilities Management & Estate function, QFZ has established a performance-driven framework focused on measurable outcomes, resource efficiency and continuous improvement. Supported by digital monitoring, defined Key Result Indicators (KRIs) and independent performance verification, this approach promotes evidence-based decision-making, service provider accountability and sustainable asset management, ensuring that facilities remain efficient, reliable and adaptable to evolving business needs.

Business Innovation Park provides modern office spaces and business support facilities for companies operating across emerging technologies, logistics, industrial activities and other key sectors. The facility offers high-speed ICT services, meeting and conference rooms, on-site banking services and dedicated investor support, alongside sustainable infrastructure.

As part of QFZ's integrated infrastructure, Business Innovation Park provides a well-connected business environment that supports investors' operational needs and long-term growth.

Chief Development and Operations Officer at QFZ, Eng. Abdulla Hamad Al-Binali, said:“Achieving the GSAS Operations Gold Certification is a significant milestone in our commitment to developing and managing infrastructure that delivers lasting value. At QFZ, we go beyond building world-class facilities to ensure their continued efficiency, adaptability to business needs and competitiveness for investors. This achievement reflects our teams' dedication to turning sustainability commitments into operational results, strengthening asset resilience and supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Founding Chairman of the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD),Dr. Yousef Alhorr, said:“The long-term impact of sustainable buildings depends on their performance beyond construction. GSAS certification measures how effectively buildings manage resources, maintain environmental quality and serve occupants. Business Innovation Park's Gold Certification demonstrates the value of rigorous sustainability standards throughout a building's operational life. We commend QFZ for its responsible facility management and contribution to advancing Qatar's built environment.”