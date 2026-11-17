MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The GSMA launched Digital Majlis at MWC26 Doha. Anchored in Doha, the new initiative brings together countries with shared digital ambitions and strong cultural ties across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, and Eurasia. It takes its name from the majlis, a traditional gathering where community members and leaders discuss shared concerns. Digital Majlis draws on that tradition by convening governments, mobile operators, investors and development organisations to address shared digital and connectivity barriers across borders.

Participants endorsed the Digital Majlis Founding Statement and identified potential initiatives for a Digital Trust Corridor, a proposed effort to make digital services safer and easier to use across participating markets. They agreed to spend the next 90 days developing proposals on which issues the Digital Trust Corridor should tackle first, drawing on the ideas raised at the roundtable. The GSMA will serve as the secretariat, helping identify the partners needed, the intended outcomes and how progress would be measured.

The regions are already connected through trade, investment and travel, including for work and pilgrimage. But a traveller may be unable to use their usual mobile wallet abroad, and a business may struggle to verify a customer's identity if a digital ID issued in one market is not recognised in another. Differences in roaming, data governance and consumer protection can create further barriers.

The inaugural Digital Majlis roundtable brought together H E Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia's Minister of Communications, and H E Doszhan Mussaliyev, Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, alongside representatives from ministries responsible for ICT in Qatar, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA, John Giusti, said“People and businesses should be able to use the digital services they rely on with confidence when they travel or trade across borders. That takes cooperation between governments and mobile operators, with respect for each market's laws and regulatory responsibilities. The Digital Majlis gives us a way to start with a shared challenge, agree what we can do together and measure the difference it makes.”

“Kazakhstan has gained valuable experience in combating digital fraud and implementing mobile device verification. We are ready to share our expertise and work closely with the GSMA and other Digital Majlis participants to strengthen digital trust, enhance cross-border cooperation and develop practical solutions to common challenges,” said Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. H E Doszhan Mussaliyev.