MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tunis: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU) yesterday launched a green economy financing program in Tunisia, aiming to mobilize 60 million euros (about 66.1 million U.S. dollars), the Tunisian media reported.

The program, which is named the Green Economy Financing Facility, aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises in their green transition, according to the private radio station Mosaique FM.

Slim Bouasker, a financial institutions analyst at the EBRD, told the radio that the program, which will run until 2028, will channel funds through three partner banks in Tunisia.

Of the total, 40 million euros will go to the three banks, and the remaining 20 million euros will be allocated to leasing companies, which will on-lend the funds to small and medium-sized enterprises with green projects, Bouasker said.

The beneficiary small and medium-sized enterprises will be required to address five main priorities energy efficiency, the development of renewable energy, the rational management of water resources, waste reduction and improved environmental management of buildings, said the report.

The report added that the program will also cover the construction of logistics centers and cold storage warehouses that meet international environmental standards.