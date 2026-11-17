UN Warns Israeli Strike Endangered Gaza Fuel Convoy in Rafah
(MENAFN) A United Nations-led fuel convoy in southern Gaza was put at risk on Sunday after an Israeli airstrike landed “very close” to the vehicles in Rafah, the UN said Monday, raising concerns over the safety of humanitarian operations.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that military strikes near vehicles carrying humanitarian supplies pose serious dangers to personnel and operations.
“We are concerned that strikes that targets near our staffed vehicles, especially vehicles carrying fuel, expose them to unacceptable risks,” Haq said.
“Civilians, including humanitarian workers, must always be protected,” he added.
Confirming that the UN had contacted Israeli officials over the incident, Haq said: “Yes, we have raised this with our interlocutors. We do this constantly, and we try to make sure that all the appropriate deconfliction measures are put in place so we can go about our humanitarian work.”
“We want to make sure that any of our vehicles carrying fuel are kept safe and far away from any strikes,” he said.
Separately, Haq highlighted growing shortages of medical supplies across Gaza, citing warnings from humanitarian health organizations. According to Health Ministry figures for October, 42% of all medicines, approximately 55% of essential chemotherapy drugs and around 73% of supplies required for open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterization are “virtually out of stock.”
“Much more humanitarian funding is needed to address these gaps,” he said, noting that aid organizations are also demanding “faster entry of available items that are tightly restricted by the Israeli authorities, including engine oil, batteries, tires and spare parts.”
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that military strikes near vehicles carrying humanitarian supplies pose serious dangers to personnel and operations.
“We are concerned that strikes that targets near our staffed vehicles, especially vehicles carrying fuel, expose them to unacceptable risks,” Haq said.
“Civilians, including humanitarian workers, must always be protected,” he added.
Confirming that the UN had contacted Israeli officials over the incident, Haq said: “Yes, we have raised this with our interlocutors. We do this constantly, and we try to make sure that all the appropriate deconfliction measures are put in place so we can go about our humanitarian work.”
“We want to make sure that any of our vehicles carrying fuel are kept safe and far away from any strikes,” he said.
Separately, Haq highlighted growing shortages of medical supplies across Gaza, citing warnings from humanitarian health organizations. According to Health Ministry figures for October, 42% of all medicines, approximately 55% of essential chemotherapy drugs and around 73% of supplies required for open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterization are “virtually out of stock.”
“Much more humanitarian funding is needed to address these gaps,” he said, noting that aid organizations are also demanding “faster entry of available items that are tightly restricted by the Israeli authorities, including engine oil, batteries, tires and spare parts.”
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