Guinea Backs Initial COP31 Draft While Calling for Further Negotiations
(MENAFN) Guinea has expressed support for an initial draft decision prepared under the COP31 presidency, while stressing that participating countries must address several outstanding issues before reaching a final agreement, a Guinean delegate said on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye.
“There’s still some things that need to be worked out, some details that need to be worked out. But I’ll say on a larger scale, there is a general consensus that this is the right way to go,” he said.
The delegate confirmed Guinea's backing for a proposed objective to raise electricity's contribution to global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. However, he cautioned that limited access to financial resources and technical assistance continued to hinder vulnerable African countries from meeting the target.
“A lot of times the challenge is really getting the support that Africa needs because you know when the whole thing was set out, the least influential countries were supposed to get some sort of technical support, financial support, and also capacity building,” he said.
He explained that several forms of assistance previously pledged to developing countries had yet to be delivered, identifying the shortfall as a major obstacle despite signs of gradual improvement.
“I would say that the obstacle still comes back to engagement, and a lot of the things that we do, particularly when we draft this sort of consensus, end up in just talks, and we don’t have the real actions backing it up,” he said, emphasizing the need for countries to translate their commitments and promises into concrete measures.
“There’s still some things that need to be worked out, some details that need to be worked out. But I’ll say on a larger scale, there is a general consensus that this is the right way to go,” he said.
The delegate confirmed Guinea's backing for a proposed objective to raise electricity's contribution to global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. However, he cautioned that limited access to financial resources and technical assistance continued to hinder vulnerable African countries from meeting the target.
“A lot of times the challenge is really getting the support that Africa needs because you know when the whole thing was set out, the least influential countries were supposed to get some sort of technical support, financial support, and also capacity building,” he said.
He explained that several forms of assistance previously pledged to developing countries had yet to be delivered, identifying the shortfall as a major obstacle despite signs of gradual improvement.
“I would say that the obstacle still comes back to engagement, and a lot of the things that we do, particularly when we draft this sort of consensus, end up in just talks, and we don’t have the real actions backing it up,” he said, emphasizing the need for countries to translate their commitments and promises into concrete measures.
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