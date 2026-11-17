Pakistan Army Chief Calls for Stronger Cooperation with Iran to Promote Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has emphasized the need for “sustained engagement and mutual trust” between Islamabad and Tehran to support regional peace and stability, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
Munir made the remarks during a meeting with an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Monday, the Pakistani military said.
Discussions covered issues of shared interest, regional security developments and the evolving geopolitical situation, according to the statement.
The two officials also exchanged perspectives on possible ways to address common security challenges and strengthen cooperation between their countries.
Araghchi was visiting Pakistan for one day to participate in a summit of the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Islamabad.
During the meeting, Munir highlighted the “importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability.”
The statement added that Araghchi “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.”
Pakistan has played a significant role in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States, which entered a war with Tehran in February this year.
Separately, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday that Islamabad remained committed to efforts aimed at bringing Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table to end the expanding conflict in the Middle East.
“We have not given up our efforts. We are very hopeful for peaceful resolution of conflict between the US and Iran,” Dar told reporters during a news conference following his meeting with Araghchi on the sidelines of the ECO summit.
Munir made the remarks during a meeting with an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Monday, the Pakistani military said.
Discussions covered issues of shared interest, regional security developments and the evolving geopolitical situation, according to the statement.
The two officials also exchanged perspectives on possible ways to address common security challenges and strengthen cooperation between their countries.
Araghchi was visiting Pakistan for one day to participate in a summit of the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held in Islamabad.
During the meeting, Munir highlighted the “importance of sustained engagement, mutual trust and close coordination between the two brotherly countries for promoting regional peace and stability.”
The statement added that Araghchi “appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.”
Pakistan has played a significant role in diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States, which entered a war with Tehran in February this year.
Separately, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday that Islamabad remained committed to efforts aimed at bringing Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table to end the expanding conflict in the Middle East.
“We have not given up our efforts. We are very hopeful for peaceful resolution of conflict between the US and Iran,” Dar told reporters during a news conference following his meeting with Araghchi on the sidelines of the ECO summit.
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