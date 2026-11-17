Iran Activates Air Defenses in Isfahan Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran activated its air defense systems in the central city of Isfahan on Monday, Mehr News Agency reported, as the circumstances surrounding the move remained unknown.
The agency provided no immediate explanation for the activation or details about what prompted the defensive measures.
The development comes amid the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, which began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes against Iran. Tehran retaliated by targeting Israel and American military installations across Arab countries.
In June, Washington and Tehran reached a framework agreement and launched negotiations, but discussions subsequently stalled over disputes concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The agency provided no immediate explanation for the activation or details about what prompted the defensive measures.
The development comes amid the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, which began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes against Iran. Tehran retaliated by targeting Israel and American military installations across Arab countries.
In June, Washington and Tehran reached a framework agreement and launched negotiations, but discussions subsequently stalled over disputes concerning guarantees for safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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