MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 17, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio welcome back Robert Rohlfing, CEO and Executive Chairman of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME ) (DMEHF:OTCMKTS ) (QM01:FRA ), to discuss the company's newly announced binding letter of intent for a proposed natural gas and helium joint venture in Kansas.The proposed development contemplates initial expenditures of approximately US$20 million, with no upfront capital contribution required from Desert Mountain Energy. Plans include drilling seven natural gas wells to depths of approximately 6,000 feet and constructing a helium separation facility utilizing the company's proprietary processing technology.In this interview, Rohlfing explains how the project has evolved from approximately three years of geological research, technical planning, and discussions with prospective partners. The proposed development involves more than 4,000 acres, with the participating Kansas company pursuing mineral and surface rights in areas selected for natural gas potential, helium recovery, and access to existing pipeline infrastructure.Rohlfing outlines Desert Mountain Energy's anticipated responsibilities, including geological modeling, processing plant design, gas handling, helium extraction, technical licensing, and facility operations. Under the proposed structure, the Kansas-based partner would serve as operator of record for the wells, while Desert Mountain Energy would operate the gas processing and helium extraction facilities.The discussion examines potential revenue opportunities associated with processing operations, licensing of technical data, and carbon management activities. Rohlfing also discusses plans to utilize separated gases in enhanced oil recovery operations and the possibility of generating carbon credits through the company's carbon management subsidiary.With property acquisitions progressing and specialized processing equipment requiring advance procurement, Rohlfing describes the anticipated development sequence and the milestones investors should monitor. He indicates that additional announcements may provide greater clarity regarding financing, project scheduling, and operational commencement over the coming months.The interview offers insight into Desert Mountain Energy's strategy for commercializing its technical capabilities through a proposed development structure intended to limit its direct capital requirements and well-operating liabilities.To view the interview, please visit:About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.





Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the discovery, development and production of helium, natural gas and associated industrial gases in the United States. The Company's flagship projects are located in southeastern New Mexico, where it is advancing helium production, natural gas infrastructure and strategic industrial partnerships supporting the rapidly growing demand for critical gases used in healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, defense and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.