The Standing Committee of the Convention of the Law of the Sea at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded a training workshop yesterday. Titled 'The Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction: From Negotiations to Implementation', the workshop was attended by representatives from relevant government entities in the country.

The two-day training workshop aimed to introduce participants to the Agreement, its provisions, and implementation requirements; strengthen coordination among the relevant entities; and raise awareness of the obligations arising from it, thereby supporting the State's readiness to meet its requirements.

Delivered by specialists and legal experts, the workshop addressed a number of the Agreement's key topics and pillars, including marine genetic resources and benefit-sharing; area-based management tools, including marine protected areas; environmental impact assessments; capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology; and the Agreement's financial mechanism.

The workshop also provided participants with an opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise, discuss the legal, technical, and institutional aspects of the Agreement, and review its national implementation requirements.

This contributes to strengthening cooperation and coordination among the relevant entities and building national capacities in the protection of marine biodiversity and the conservation of its resources.