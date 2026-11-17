Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), in collaboration with Aspire Zone Foundation, organised the third edition of Relay for Life – Qatar 2026 recently at Aspire Olympic Hall, bringing together 3,000 participants, including cancer patients, survivors, their families, community members, and representatives of various organisations.

The event celebrated stories of recovery and resilience, honoured those who lost their lives to cancer, and highlighted the importance of community solidarity, psychosocial support, and improving the quality of life of those affected by the disease.

The event featured a symbolic group walk, with participants expressing solidarity with cancer patients and survivors. Every step carried a message of hope and support, emphasising the importance of standing together throughout the cancer journey.

The programme also included awareness-raising, interactive, and recreational activities for families and children, promoting cancer prevention, early detection, healthy lifestyles, and psychosocial support.

Building on the success of previous editions, the event reaffirmed QCS's commitment to promoting community engagement, volunteerism, and cancer awareness.

Mona Ashkanani, general manager of QCS, emphasised that the participation of 3,000 people reflects growing community awareness and a strong commitment to supporting those affected by cancer.

She said:“This remarkable turnout sends a powerful humanitarian message that fighting cancer goes beyond medical treatment. It requires comprehensive psychological, humanitarian, and community support. Today, we came together to celebrate life, renew hope, and remind every person living with cancer that they are not alone.”

Qatar Cancer Society Aspire Zone Foundation