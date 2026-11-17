Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the redesignation of its Department of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care as a World Health Organisation (WHO) Collaborating Center for Healthy Ageing and Dementia for a further four years, until January 17, 2031. The renewal recognises the center's achievements since its previous designation in January 2023, as well as HMC's continued collaboration with WHO and its efforts to uphold the dignity, independence and wellbeing of older adults, share national expertise and support regional healthcare development.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital, and Head of the WHO Collaborating Center, Prof Hanadi al-Hamad, said:“The renewal of this designation reinforces HMC's position as an active partner in supporting WHO's priorities, particularly in ageing research, Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE), the development of long-term care systems and addressing dementia”.

She added:“Through our collaboration with WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office and national partners, we remain committed to upholding the dignity of older adults, promoting their independence and enhancing their wellbeing. The renewal also reflects the collective efforts of our teams and partners in developing services and expertise that contribute to improving healthcare for older adults in Qatar and across the region.”

Hamad Medical Corporation World Health Organisation