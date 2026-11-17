The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Wildlife Development Department has organised an environmental initiative at Rawdat Wadi Athna, involving the planting of 300 seedlings of native wild plants and the scattering of 3,000 seeds of local wild plant species.

The initiative was carried out with the participation of a number of department specialists and employees, alongside a group of volunteer children, as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to preserve Qatar's rawdas (natural meadows), develop natural vegetation cover and raise awareness of the importance of protecting the country's terrestrial environment.

The event is an extension of the Ministry's field programmes and initiatives aimed at rehabilitating rawdas, supporting natural vegetation and preserving native wild plants. These efforts include planting species suited to Qatar's environment and scattering their seeds in appropriate locations to support plant growth and propagation and promote the natural regeneration of vegetation within the rawda.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is set to implement programmes and initiatives aimed at protecting and rehabilitating rawdas, developing vegetation cover, preserving native wild plants and strengthening community participation, contributing to the protection of Qatar's land environment and the preservation of its natural heritage for present and future generations.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Wildlife Development Department