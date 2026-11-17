The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) has opened two new exhibitions that look at sporting greatness from very different angles.

Threaded Momentum: The Spirit of the Games presents five athlete portraits by Olympic HeritageArtist in Residence Segun Owolabi, while Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait follows one of football's greatest players for an entire match.

Multimedia artist Segun Owolabi works at the crossroads of craft and code. He uses an algorithm of his own design to generate the path of each thread, building his portraits through tension, repetition, patience and accumulation - the same discipline that shapes an athlete.

Each of the five portraits focuses on one quality that defines the spirit of the Olympic Games: endurance, survival, self-knowledge, transformation and connection. The series reminds visitors that this spirit reaches beyond winning. It lives in the personal stories behind every great performance, and in the forces that keep people moving forward in sport and in life.

The exhibition is part of the Olympic Heritage Artists in Residence program, a joint initiative by 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and The Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

(2006) by Douglas Gordon and Philippe Parreno is an experimental film about French football icon Zinedine Zidane. It captures him in real time during Real Madrid's La Liga match against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on 23 April 2005.

Seventeen synchronised cameras placed around the stadium follow Zidane close up and from afar, staying with him even when the play moves elsewhere. Set to a specially commissioned soundtrack by Scottish rock band Mogwai, the installation offers a rare view of a champion's concentration, movement and presence on the pitch, and a deeper understanding of how a match unfolds.

Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum