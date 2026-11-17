Joe Frausto. CEO & Founder of AI Improvement Agency

AI advice from someone who has run the business, not just the technology.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joe Frausto, a certified AI engineer and serial entrepreneur, has developed a new approach to AI advisory that addresses a persistent gap for small business owners: the distance between what AI can do and what their teams can put to use day to day. Through AI Improvement Agency (AIIA), Frausto pairs technical expertise with operational insight to help accounting firms and service businesses apply the technology effectively, freeing teams from administrative work to focus on their expertise and take on new business.Frausto has spent more than 20 years building and running businesses in mortgage finance, real estate, construction, and operations, including scaling a proptech company to a $100 million valuation. That experience shows him where work stalls and where technology can help."Business owners shouldn't have to become AI experts to benefit from it," said Frausto, founder and CEO. "Our job is to understand their business, put the right solutions to work, and help their people do more of what matters."Rather than building a tool and pushing it through a team, Frausto starts with the workflow. He works directly with the business owner and the team doing the work, identifying where time and follow-through are lost, building a targeted solution for that point in the process, and remaining engaged to ensure the team adopts it.Frausto's approach now has a message to match. AIIA's new campaign is built around the tagline "AI that backs your team, not replaces it," a direct answer to business owners who have heard the pitch for yet another tool and wonder what it means for the people they already trust. The idea is that technology should make a capable team faster and more effective, not smaller."The campaign resonated with me because it says plainly what I tell new clients," Frausto said. "You hired good people. My job is to take the repetitive load off their plate so they can move faster, serve more customers and take on work they never had time for."The broader aim is capacity: giving capable teams the speed to pursue opportunities they previously lacked the bandwidth to take on. Frausto does not define success by the number of roles a new technology can replace. He defines it by the additional value a team can deliver once AI operates alongside it: faster execution, expanded capacity and every professional remaining central to the business.About AI Improvement Agency:AI Improvement Agency is a San Diego-based advisory and implementation agency for small and midsize businesses.

Annie Grijalva

CWH Public Relations Agency

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Serial Entrepreneur Joe Frausto Brings a Business Owner's Perspective to AI Advisory News Provided By GWH GLOBAL GROUP LLC November 17, 2026, 08:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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