Caroline and Grammy Ad for Cooking with Grammy

Cooking with Grammy Cookbook coming November,

Unconditionally Her Publishing

Available nationwide! A cookbook families make their own with recipes, photos, memories and videos. Sandy and Caroline Williams are now booking appearances.

- Karen Shayne, Publisher of Unconditionally Her Publishing

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some of the most treasured family heirlooms aren't made of silver or gold. They're handwritten recipes, flour-dusted photographs, and memories of standing beside someone we love in the kitchen.

Now, those precious moments have a place to live.

Unconditionally Her Publishing proudly announces the nationwide release of Cooking with Grammy, an interactive family cookbook and keepsake created by Sandy Williams and her granddaughter, Caroline Williams. Now available through booksellers and online retailers nationwide, this unique book invites families to do more than prepare delicious recipes. It encourages them to create a treasured collection of their own family stories, photographs, favorite dishes, and memories to pass from one generation to the next.

Because the most meaningful cookbook isn't simply one you own. It's one you help create. Unlike traditional cookbooks, Cooking with Grammy is designed to become a personal reflection of the family that owns it.

Alongside Sandy and Caroline's recipes, readers will discover dedicated spaces to add their own favorite family recipes, include photographs, record special memories, and preserve the little traditions that make their family unique.

Imagine a grandmother writing down the recipe everyone requests at Thanksgiving. A child adding a photograph of the first cake they baked. A mother recording the story behind a dish that has been served at family celebrations for decades. Over time, those pages become something extraordinary: a family keepsake filled with the handwriting, photographs, recipes, and memories of the people who made them. It's a book that begins with Grammy and Caroline but becomes a story uniquely your own.

Adding another dimension to the experience, every recipe in Cooking with Grammy includes its own QR code connecting readers to a corresponding cooking video on the Unconditionally Her YouTube channel. With a simple scan, families can watch Sandy and Caroline prepare each dish, follow along in their own kitchens, and enjoy the laughter and genuine grandmother-granddaughter connection that have delighted viewers for three years.

The videos bring the recipes to life, while the keepsake pages invite families to make the experience their own. Together, they create a cookbook that combines the warmth of family traditions with the convenience of modern technology.

For three years, Sandy and Caroline have welcomed audiences into their kitchen through their Cooking with Grammy video series, sharing approachable recipes, entertaining moments, and a genuine love of cooking together. What began as one grandmother's wish to share her love of cooking with her granddaughter has grown into a project that celebrates the connections between generations.

Their new book extends that invitation to families everywhere, encouraging grandparents, parents, children, and grandchildren to gather around the kitchen counter, discover new recipes, and preserve the stories that make their own family traditions special.

With the book's official release, Unconditionally Her Publishing is actively booking a book tour, welcoming invitations from television producers, bookstores, culinary festivals, libraries, specialty retailers, and event organizers across the country. With three years of on-camera experience, genuine grandmother-granddaughter chemistry, and a cookbook that combines live cooking videos with a personalized family keepsake, Sandy and Caroline offer a distinctive opportunity for engaging, family-centered programming. Media producers, booksellers, and event organizers interested in booking Sandy and Caroline are encouraged to contact Karen Shayne, Publisher, at....

Cooking with Grammy by Sandy Williams and Caroline Williams is now available through booksellers and online retailers nationwide. Readers can order the book through their favorite booksellers, including Amazon, or inquire at their local independent bookstore.

About Unconditionally Her Publishing - Unconditionally Her Publishing is an independent publishing imprint of Unconditionally Her Media, LLC, based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Dedicated to meaningful storytelling and distinctive voices, the publishing house works collaboratively with authors through editorial development, publication, distribution, and promotion.

Karen Durniak Shayne

Unconditionally Her Media, LLC

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Cooking with Grammy Cookbook Introduction

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Unconditionally Her Publishing Announces Release of Cooking with Grammy, an Interactive Family Keepsake Cookbook News Provided By Unconditionally Her Media, LLC November 17, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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