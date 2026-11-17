B-treat 2026 by WEMA Global general overview

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The New Wedding Economy - B-treat 2026 Conference created by WEMA Global

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B2B session, B-treat 2026 by WEMA Global

B-treat 2026 Gala Studio 54 setup created by WEMA Global

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Studio 54 Gala. B-treat 2026 by WEMA Global

B-TREAT 2026 challenged industry thinking, sparked meaningful business connections and showcased the value of collabs across international wedding hospitality.

- Alexa Skuba and Lana Olifer of WEMA Global

BARI, PUGLIA, ITALY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

B-TREAT 2026, organised by international marketing agency WEMA Global, concluded its programme in Southern Italy, bringing together 120 wedding, event and hospitality professionals from 20 countries for an international conference, curated B2B meetings, networking events and destination experiences. Held from 25 to 30 October across Puglia and Basilicata, the event welcomed representatives from Italy, Portugal, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Lebanon, France, Latvia, Ukraine, Spain, Romania, Georgia, Germany, Switzerland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Built around four pillars - EDUCATE, CONNECT, EXPERIENCE and FAMILIARISE - the programme addressed two challenges facing the international wedding industry: adapting to changing market expectations and building stronger commercial relationships between international buyers and hospitality businesses. For WEMA Global, the success of B-TREAT 2026 was reflected in two outcomes: the response to its unusually direct conference discussions and the quality of connections established between wedding planners and exhibitors.

A Conference That Challenged the Industry to Rethink Its Approach

The programme opened at Tenuta Pinto with the international conference FUTURE OF WEDDING HOSPITALITY: Heritage, Innovation & The Next Generation.

Rather than relying on familiar industry presentations, the conference confronted questions many hospitality businesses have yet to address: how couples are changing their purchasing decisions, why established marketing approaches are losing effectiveness, how properties can grow without sacrificing their identity, and why collaboration should become a priority for businesses operating in the same market. The opening presentation, The New Wedding Economy, delivered by WEMA Global's Alexa Skuba and Lana Olifer, examined changing consumer behaviour, destination desirability, competitive positioning and the growing need for hospitality businesses to reconsider how they attract and convert international wedding clients. The programme continued with contributions from Matteo and Domenico Moramarco of I Luoghi di Pitti, Alessandro Baccaro of Masseria San Giovanni - Epoca Collection, international wedding planner Gabriella Koya, and Tracey Manailescu and Danielle Andrews of The Wedding Planners Institute of Canada. Their discussions explored family business succession, maintaining identity during growth, modern wedding clients' purchasing expectations and the strategic decisions hospitality businesses can no longer postpone. The conference concluded with practical questions and actions that participants were encouraged to apply to their own businesses immediately.

Alexa Skuba and Lana Olifer of WEMA Global reflected on the audience's reaction:“We opened the conference to some rather sceptical looks. Five minutes later, those looks had turned into wide eyes, surprised expressions and genuine curiosity. The audience hadn't expected such direct conversations about what the industry is getting wrong, practical answers on how to improve, or an open call to collaborate rather than compete. And they certainly hadn't expected to leave with a list of hometasks to take the very next morning. For us, that shift in the room was one of the most rewarding moments of B-TREAT. We hope it translated into real changes, however small.”

The conference was followed by the Grand Opening celebration at Tenuta Pinto, allowing speakers, planners and hospitality representatives to continue their conversations beyond the stage.

When Both Buyers and Exhibitors Find the Right People

The second day placed business development at the centre of the programme. Hosted at Masseria Spina, the curated B2B meetings introduced international wedding planners to selected venues, hotels and wedding industry businesses. The format prioritised relevant introductions and direct conversations with decision-makers, allowing exhibitors to present their properties and services while giving planners an opportunity to assess potential partners for future destination weddings. For the organisers, the most significant result was the response from both sides of the meetings.

Alexa Skuba and Lana Olifer commented:

“Our second major achievement was the quality of connections. Exhibitors were impressed by the calibre of international wedding planners they met, while planners were equally impressed by the quality of exhibitors. This mutual satisfaction is the strongest confirmation of WEMA Global's position as a Desirability & Connections Provider - with an approach we believe is unique in the international market.”

The feedback from participants supported this assessment.

Gabriella Koya, founder of A Flair to Remember, highlighted the professional value of meeting the people behind the venues:

“The meetings were a real highlight for me. It was lovely to hear directly from the people behind the venues, understand their stories and explore how we might work together for future celebrations.”

She also praised the event's logistics, explaining that the organisation allowed participants to concentrate on their professional conversations and experience the destination without operational distractions.

The day concluded with a Gala Dinner at Masseria San Giovanni – Epoca Collection, where professional introductions continued in a more relaxed Studio 54 Gala setting.

Puglia and Basilicata: Destinations Experienced First-Hand

Beyond the conference and B2B programme, B-TREAT 2026 introduced international wedding professionals to the hospitality, architecture, traditions and event possibilities of Southern Italy. The three-day familiarisation programme offered participants direct experience of selected properties and destinations across Puglia and Basilicata, supported by Matera Collection. Through venue visits, hospitality experiences and time spent with local professionals, planners gained a clearer understanding of the destinations they may recommend to international clients.

The programme also featured the Photo Creative Lab, developed by WEMA Global and hosted at I Luoghi di Pitti - Masseria San Giovanni in Altamura. Designed as a complete editorial wedding experience, the creative production brought together photography, styling, event design and professional collaboration, providing participating photographers and videographers with opportunities to develop new visual work.

The combination of professional meetings and destination experiences enabled buyers to assess potential partners beyond presentations and promotional materials, experiencing their hospitality and surroundings directly.

Participant Feedback: Professional Value and Personal Connections

The response following B-TREAT 2026 extended beyond the formal business programme. Participants from different countries highlighted the organisation, hospitality and quality of the professional community brought together by WEMA Global.

Veronica Cosimo, wedding planner, described the edition as“so beautifully planned, thoughtfully designed and organised,” emphasising both the new professional relationships and the welcoming environment throughout the experience.

Rainbow Chan, returning to Canada, expressed appreciation for the international community created during the programme and the prospect of continued friendships and collaborations around the world.

Carol Guedes, returning to New York, thanked the organisers for introducing participants to Southern Italy and bringing together an international network of planners and hospitality partners.

The feedback also came from participating venues.

Representatives of Castello di Cafaggio described the event as an inspiring experience offering valuable insights and new professional perspectives.

Tenuta Pinto, Official Host of B-TREAT 2026, praised its collaboration with WEMA Global:

“From the very first conversations to the final moments of the event, everything was marked by professionalism, passion, creativity and a shared commitment to excellence.”

For the host property, the collaboration also created an opportunity to present its approach to Apulian hospitality to an international audience. Taken together, these responses reflected the outcomes WEMA Global had sought to create: relevant professional introductions, stronger destination knowledge and relationships with the potential to continue beyond the event.

The Partners Behind B-TREAT 2026

The event was made possible through the collaboration of hospitality partners across Puglia and Basilicata and more, each contributing to different stages of the programme.

Sponsors: Tenuta Pinto, Cala Ponte, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Masseria San Giovanni - Epoca Collection, Masseria Spina, I Luoghi di Pitti, Matera Collection, Madeira Promotion Bureau, Apulia Easy tour, FC Service, Creazioni Floreali Regina, Martina H. Photography. Their participation allowed international professionals to experience the region's hospitality businesses through accommodation, meetings, celebrations, creative productions and destination visits.

International Media Partners: B-TREAT 2026 was supported by Lovenozze, Weddings & Honeymoons, Sposi Magazine, Zankyou Portugal and Wedding Venues Directory, connecting the event with international wedding industry audiences.

A Demonstration of the WEMA Global Approach

With 120 participants representing 20 countries, B-TREAT 2026 brought WEMA Global's international network, hospitality marketing expertise and event production capabilities into one project. The programme demonstrated the agency's ability to connect qualified international wedding buyers with hospitality businesses while delivering industry education and destination promotion through carefully developed experiences.

The feedback from planners, exhibitors and host venues reinforced the value of the agency's approach to selecting participants, creating relevant introductions and coordinating international projects involving multiple partners.

For WEMA Global, B-TREAT 2026 represents a further demonstration of its positioning as a Desirability & Connections Provider, supporting hospitality businesses and destinations in strengthening their international market presence and developing valuable professional relationships.

About WEMA Global

WEMA Global is an international marketing agency specialising in Hospitality Marketing for Weddings, Events & Corporate Experiences. With representatives in Kyiv, Naples, Dubai and Milan, the agency works with hotels, venues, destinations and event businesses to develop market positioning, strengthen international visibility, attract qualified audiences and build strategic commercial connections. Its services include marketing strategy, destination promotion, digital marketing, business development, international networking and tailored experiential projects.

Oleksandra Skuba

WEMA Global

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