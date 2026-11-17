braendz Targets End-of-November 2026 Launch Across North America and Europe's Key Economic Hubs

As businesses expand across borders, braendz aims to simplify complex trademark research through AI-supported analysis.

- Oliver PoekROYAL GROUP BUILDING, SINGAPORE, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Singapore-incorporated technology company prepares to introduce its AI-powered trademark intelligence platform, starting with North America and Europe's major commercial markets.braendz, an emerging technology company specializing in AI-powered trademark decision intelligence, is preparing for its market launch at the end of November 2026, with North America and Europe's key economic hubs identified as its first commercial markets. At launch, the platform will cover European Union trademarks and 21 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.The planned launch represents an important step for the company as it moves toward introducing a technology platform designed to help businesses, intellectual property professionals, and brand owners navigate the increasingly complex landscape of trademark research and protection.Founded by German technology entrepreneur Oliver Poek, braendz is developing a platform that aims to connect trademark research, risk assessment, and ongoing brand monitoring within a more structured digital environment.The company's decision to begin with North America and Europe's major commercial markets reflects its cross-border approach to trademark intelligence, particularly as businesses increasingly operate across jurisdictions where trademark rights, registration procedures, and existing brand identities can differ significantly.Entering New Trademark MarketsTrademark protection remains an important consideration for businesses entering new markets, launching products, or expanding their brand portfolios.Although trademark databases and search tools are widely available, interpreting search results and identifying potential conflicts often require extensive research and professional expertise.braendz is developing its platform to address this gap by combining trademark information with AI-supported analysis and structured decision-making workflows.The technology is intended to help users evaluate potentially similar trademarks, understand relevant risk indicators, and identify matters requiring further investigation or professional review.For law firms and intellectual property professionals, the platform is being designed to support research-intensive processes while preserving the importance of legal expertise in trademark decisions.For founders and businesses, it aims to provide clearer information earlier in the brand development process, particularly before significant investments are made in naming, marketing, and market expansion.Building for International GrowthThe planned end-of-November launch follows the company's incorporation in Singapore in Q1 2026 and the establishment of its core engineering team.With its growing engineering team, braendz is building the technical and organizational foundation to support its global ambitions.North America and Europe's key economic hubs will be the company's launch markets as it works toward a broader trademark intelligence ecosystem connecting research, clearance support, registration workflows, monitoring, and portfolio management.The launch is intended to mark the beginning of this longer-term development, with future capabilities and geographical coverage dependent on the platform's continued expansion.As braendz prepares to enter its first markets, its focus remains on a central challenge in trademark protection: helping professionals and businesses move beyond accessing trademark records toward understanding their implications and making better-informed decisions.About braendzbraendz is a Singapore-incorporated technology company founded by German technology entrepreneur Oliver Poek. The company is developing an AI-powered trademark decision intelligence platform designed to help IP professionals, law firms, businesses, and brand owners transform complex trademark information into clearer, actionable insights.With its growing core engineering team, braendz is targeting a late-November 2026 launch across North America and Europe's major commercial markets, with a longer-term vision of supporting trademark intelligence worldwide.For more information, visit

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braendz Targets End-of-November 2026 Launch Across North America and Europe's Key Economic Hubs News Provided By BRAENDZ INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD. November 17, 2026, 09:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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