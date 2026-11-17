Shayan Erfanian, co-founder and CEO of MigMig

MigMig, a Vancouver food delivery app and restaurant system, lets restaurants join free and says it does not sell placement for ad fees.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MigMig, a Vancouver-based food delivery app and restaurant management system, is offering Canadian restaurants a marketplace that they can join for free and that, according to the company, does not sell restaurant placement in exchange for advertising fees. Co-founder and CEO Shayan Erfanian says the company grew out of a simple question about what happens behind a food order.Erfanian says the question began for him and a group of entrepreneurs and technology professionals in this way: when a food order is placed, how much goes to the restaurant and the driver, and what other costs arise along the way?Some of those costs, he says, are clearly shown on the customer's bill. Others sit within the relationship between the restaurant and the platform, and customers may not know about them. What particularly caught Erfanian's attention was the competition for visibility that he says takes place among restaurants on some food delivery marketplaces.In this model, restaurants may pay for advertising, promotions or a better position in the listings. Spending more can help generate greater visibility and sales, but it also adds a cost that the business has to recover somewhere.Erfanian says the issue became more tangible when he reviewed a restaurant's payout statement. In that example, he says, approximately 63 per cent of the amount expected to reach the business had been deducted under various charges, including commissions, marketing, promotions, service and delivery. He attributes that figure to one specific statement and does not present it as representative of all restaurants or all orders.For a restaurant, pressures like these can translate into difficult everyday decisions: raising prices, accepting a smaller profit or finding ways to reduce costs. Erfanian believes that if these pressures continue on a broad scale, their potential consequences extend beyond the kitchen. The cost of dinner for families, the quality of ingredients and the survival of local businesses could also be affected.The COVID pandemic added another dimension to that question. When normal conditions are disrupted, people still need food, and local restaurants need accessible ways to keep serving them. Erfanian is not trying to predict a war or a particular crisis, but he believes the possibility of future disruptions cannot be ignored. He says the food industry's resilience, and the different ways customers can connect with businesses, deserve attention today.These questions led to the creation of MigMig, a Vancouver-based company that Erfanian says he and his partners built alongside a group of entrepreneurs, technology professionals and specialists. Their aim was not simply to create another food-ordering app, but to explore whether the relationship between restaurants, customers and delivery services could be designed differently.Under MigMig's model, according to the company, restaurants can join the platform for free and pay a commission on marketplace orders. The company says it does not sell restaurant placement in exchange for advertising fees. Instead, it provides loyalty tools to help businesses build more lasting customer relationships. It also says delivery rates are obtained in real time from courier networks and passed on to customers without a markup.Alongside its consumer marketplace, the MigMig restaurant management system is designed to receive and manage orders from multiple channels. The company says customers can order through an app, a website, by phone or by text message, and that work to explore greater resilience during crises is ongoing. The iOS app is available, an Android version is coming soon, and the driver app is in the process of being released.Erfanian says profitability and job creation are essential to the survival of any business, but should not be the only criteria guiding decisions in a field such as food. His team's vision is to build Canadian infrastructure for food commerce and restaurant operations, a long-term ambition that he says is still taking shape.Ultimately, MigMig's story began with a question about a food order. For the people behind it, the answer has become connected to something larger: how to build a system that is viable for restaurants and drivers, more accessible to the public and better prepared for an uncertain future.About MigMig: a Canadian food delivery app (migmig ). Orders and support: +1 778-800-7666.

Shayan Erfanian

MigMig Inc.

+1 778-800-7666

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Vancouver's MigMig Offers Restaurants a Food Delivery Marketplace That Does Not Sell Placement News Provided By MigMig Inc. November 17, 2026, 09:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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