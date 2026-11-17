The stability and quality of a vacuum system directly affect polymer purity, melt behavior, throughput and line reliability. Source: Busch Group.

MAULBURG, GERMANY, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Extruder degassing often receives less attention than melt temperature, screw design, or die configuration. Yet the stability and quality of your vacuum system directly affect polymer purity, melt behavior, throughput and line reliability. When vacuum performance drops, even slightly, the effects show up immediately. You'll see bubbles, gels, odor, discoloration, viscosity fluctuations, and unstable output.

This article explains the technical foundations of degassing and the behavior of vapor mixtures under vacuum. It shows why properly engineered vacuum systems (pumps, separators, piping, and control) are decisive for process stability and polymer quality.

Why vacuum stability matters more than depth

Inside the degassing section, the polymer melt releases a complex mixture. This includes moisture, entrained air, residual monomers, processing additives, and thermal decomposition products. These components evaporate only when pressure is sufficiently low. The evaporation rate depends directly on how stable the vacuum level stays.

When pressure fluctuates, two physical effects occur at

1 partial pressure of condensable components changes. This alters how efficiently they

2 evaporation-condensation balance in the melt becomes unstable. This causes foaming, reabsorption of volatiles, or localized overheating.

A consistent pressure of 15 hPa (mbar) abs often delivers better results than a fluctuating 10 hPa (mbar) abs. Stable pressure ensures the melt surface inside the dome behaves predictably. This enables controlled and efficient volatile removal.

The real vapor load: more than just moisture

In practical extrusion, the vapor stream entering the vacuum line is far from simple. It typically consists of:

.Inert gases (mostly air leaking through dome seals)

.Condensable vapors (water, monomers, oligomers, hydrocarbons)

.Fine aerosols and droplets

.Occasional slugs of liquid or polymer fragments

The ratio of inert gas to condensables determines the effective vapor load on the pump. As air leakage increases, the saturated vapor fraction rises. This requires higher pumping speed. Even minor leakage can dramatically increase system load and reduce degassing efficiency.

Selecting the right vacuum technology

Choosing the correct vacuum generator requires understanding two things. First, the vapor stream composition. Second, the operating pressure required for your polymer. No single technology works best for everything. Each has a distinct performance envelope.

Liquid ring vacuum pumps

Liquid ring pumps remain the most robust solution for high-vapor-load applications. They work especially well in recycling and polycondensate processing. The working liquid absorbs heat and condenses vapors internally. This means this technology can tolerate large quantities of condensate, waxes, or sticky components. These substances would overload other pumps.

Dry claw vacuum pumps

Dry claw technology offers high efficiency, low maintenance, and fluid-free operation when the vapor stream is cleaner. These pumps are ideal for compounding, masterbatch production, and clean recycling streams. But they require reliable inlet protection. The compression chamber cannot handle liquid slugs.

Hybrid configurations

Hybrid systems work best for deep vacuum or fluctuating vapor compositions. You can combine technologies in several ways. Use claw or screw pumps with mechanical boosters. Or combine hybrid dry/liquid-ring stages. This allows you to achieve stable vacuum performance while managing large vapor loads efficiently.

The appropriate choice depends on several factors. Consider your polymer type, additives, moisture content, process temperature, and contamination risk.

Separator architecture: the often overlooked core

Even the best vacuum pump will fail prematurely if the vapor stream is not properly treated upstream. Effective separator design is central to reliable degassing.

A robust separator chain may include:

.Knock-out pots to remove bulk liquid and slugs

.Cyclones or tangential separators for coarse droplets and particles

.Demisters or deep-bed filters for fine aerosols

.Pre-condensers to remove volatile components upstream of the pump

.Gas washers or scrubbers where condensable or reactive components must be actively removed

.Redundant filter stages to allow cleaning without interrupting production

The configuration depends heavily on the polymer and its additive package. Softening agents, sizing oils, and low-molecular fractions can cause issues if not removed before the pump. At the same time, separator performance changes over time. Fouling, condensation, and particle accumulation increase pressure drop and reduce separation efficiency. Maintenance and cleaning are therefore integral to system design, not just operational tasks.

Vacuum as an integrated system

System engineering plays an equally important role. Vacuum stability depends on more than just pump type. Piping dimensions matter. So does pressure drop across separators, control strategy, and the placement of valves and sensors.

The location of pressure regulation within the vacuum system can significantly influence operational stability and vapor handling. Frequency-controlled pumps additionally support efficient and stable operation.” Automated flushing and temperature monitoring help maintain clean pump internals. This is especially important in dry-running systems where condensation must be avoided.

When vacuum quality is correct, the benefits extend directly into product performance and overall line economics. Stable vacuum avoids bubble formation. It prevents the melt from reabsorbing volatiles. This improves optical and mechanical properties. Odors decrease, melt homogeneity improves, and fewer gels form. Throughput becomes more stable because melt viscosity no longer fluctuates. Maintenance intervals become longer and more predictable. This happens because separators and pumps are exposed to lower contamination loads. Energy consumption decreases when pumps operate in demand-driven mode. Scrap rates fall due to fewer quality deviations.

Extruder degassing is a tightly interlinked combination of vapor physics, mechanical separation, and robust vacuum generation. A well-designed vacuum system is not a peripheral utility. It's a central contributor to product quality and production efficiency.

By understanding the behavior of vapor mixtures and selecting the appropriate vacuum technology, you can improve your process. Design effective separator stages. Control the system intelligently. This unlocks higher throughput, more stable operation, and consistent product quality.

Dr Sandra Thirtle-Höck

Busch Group

+49 6441 8021460

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Vacuum Stability Emerges as Critical Factor in Polymer Quality and Extrusion Performance News Provided By Busch Group November 17, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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